Property Spotlight: A huge family home on one of St Albans’ most prestigious streets

PUBLISHED: 12:45 23 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:06 23 November 2020

The Park, St Albans. Picture: Hamptons

The Park, St Albans. Picture: Hamptons

This impressive detached family home is situated on one of St Albans’ most desirable roads.

The property has an approximate floor area of 3,644 sq ft. Picture: HamptonsThe property has an approximate floor area of 3,644 sq ft. Picture: Hamptons

The house offers spacious, well-proportioned accommodation arranged over three floors, with the advantage of a one bedroom self-contained annexe.

On the ground floor there are four reception rooms, an office and a kitchen/breakfast room, plus a utilty room and a WC.

There are four bedrooms - two with en suites - and a family bathroom on the first floor, plus a suite with bedroom, sitting area and en suite on the second floor.

To the front is an extensive carriage driveway and 19’ x 16’4” garage, whilst to the rear is a beautifully landscaped garden.

There is a spacious kitchen/breakfast room. Picture: HamptonsThere is a spacious kitchen/breakfast room. Picture: Hamptons

The annexe has its own entrance to the side and doors to the garden and is ideal for extended family or as rental investment.

The Park is a highly sought after address with convenient access to transport links, local amenities and schooling.

The property has a one-bed annexe attached. Picture: HamptonsThe property has a one-bed annexe attached. Picture: Hamptons

Property Facts

The Park, St Albans

One of the five bedrooms in the main house. Picture: HamptonsOne of the five bedrooms in the main house. Picture: Hamptons

Guide price: £2,100,000

Hamptons, 01727 400223, www.hamptons.co.uk

Doors from the sitting room lead out to the garden. Picture: HamptonsDoors from the sitting room lead out to the garden. Picture: Hamptons

Topic Tags:

