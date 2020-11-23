Property Spotlight: A huge family home on one of St Albans’ most prestigious streets
PUBLISHED: 12:45 23 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:06 23 November 2020
Archant
This impressive detached family home is situated on one of St Albans’ most desirable roads.
The house offers spacious, well-proportioned accommodation arranged over three floors, with the advantage of a one bedroom self-contained annexe.
On the ground floor there are four reception rooms, an office and a kitchen/breakfast room, plus a utilty room and a WC.
There are four bedrooms - two with en suites - and a family bathroom on the first floor, plus a suite with bedroom, sitting area and en suite on the second floor.
To the front is an extensive carriage driveway and 19’ x 16’4” garage, whilst to the rear is a beautifully landscaped garden.
The annexe has its own entrance to the side and doors to the garden and is ideal for extended family or as rental investment.
The Park is a highly sought after address with convenient access to transport links, local amenities and schooling.
Property Facts
The Park, St Albans
Guide price: £2,100,000
Hamptons, 01727 400223, www.hamptons.co.uk
