Herts Advertiser Property

Expert View: Encouraging signs for the St Albans property market

PUBLISHED: 10:27 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:32 16 June 2020

Mark Shearing

Mark Shearing of Putterills, who have offices in St Albans, Stevenage, Hitchin, Knebworth and Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Hannah Couzens

Mark Shearing of Putterills, who have offices in St Albans, Stevenage, Hitchin, Knebworth and Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Hannah Couzens

Archant

Mark Shearing of Putterills shares his views on the market across Hertfordshire as lockdown restrictions are eased.

The media seems to be doing their utmost to talk us into a property recession. Yet if you look behind the headlines, the outlook is hopefully much less scary - maybe a slowdown for a few months and some relatively small adjustments to pricing.

The results for Putterills’ offices since the easing of lockdown have been very encouraging. Our St Albans office agreed its first sale within 24-hours of reopening, the Stevenage office returned to a list of over 100 viewing appointments to be made, and our Hitchin office is on track to have its best sales month EVER!

As always, the key to selling is getting the price right, and this is more important than ever at the moment.

Buyers are reading in the press almost daily that the market is stagnant, so if your home has been on the market for a period of time, then buyers will know that and assume that there’s something wrong, or quite simply, it is too much money! If that is the case, you need to amend your price now, as the longer you leave it, the bigger reductions buyers will expect.

You may also want to watch:

So, what for the future? It is quite likely that as the lockdown is slowly eased, more and more businesses reopen and staff return from furlough, sadly, there may well be some people being made redundant or perhaps having their working hours cut.

However, Hertfordshire has a diverse range of industries covering many market sectors, as well as world class pharmaceutical research facilities and major teaching hospitals.

We are already seeing a marked increase in demand from those living in London and inside the M25 who are looking to make lifestyle changes, perhaps as a result of changing work practices, that enable them to live outside major centres. For these reasons, we are expecting that our area will remain fairly resilient to any wider property slowdown.

Even pessimistic property forecasters believe any slowdown will be short-lived. As the average time people spend in a home is over 10 years, there are likely to be other ups and downs during that period.

Fundamentally, you are buying a place to call home and that should be the most important buying decision.

To speak to Mark or a member of the Putterills team, call 01462 429271.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Two St Albans boys clean up Verulamium Park rubbish

St Albans boys collected bags of rubbish on Sunday morning in Verulamium Park. Photo: James Nicholson

Anxiety mounts for St Albans couple fearing Grenfell-style cladding

Chris and Lisa Rogers have raised concerns over the cladding on their building, Opus House. Picture: Supplied

Property Spotlight: A unique barn conversion close to St Albans and Harpenden

Riverside Barn, Redbourn Road, St Albans. Picture: Northwood

St Albans is buzzing as shops reopen post-lockdown

Herts Ad reporter Laura Bill went out and about in St Albans to see what the new shopping experience was like. Photo: Laura Bill

#BlackLivesMatter protest reaches St Albans’ Verulamium Park

The St Albans Black Lives Matter protest. Picture: Claire Connold.

Most Read

Two St Albans boys clean up Verulamium Park rubbish

St Albans boys collected bags of rubbish on Sunday morning in Verulamium Park. Photo: James Nicholson

Anxiety mounts for St Albans couple fearing Grenfell-style cladding

Chris and Lisa Rogers have raised concerns over the cladding on their building, Opus House. Picture: Supplied

Property Spotlight: A unique barn conversion close to St Albans and Harpenden

Riverside Barn, Redbourn Road, St Albans. Picture: Northwood

St Albans is buzzing as shops reopen post-lockdown

Herts Ad reporter Laura Bill went out and about in St Albans to see what the new shopping experience was like. Photo: Laura Bill

#BlackLivesMatter protest reaches St Albans’ Verulamium Park

The St Albans Black Lives Matter protest. Picture: Claire Connold.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Man arrested for assault at St Albans kebab shop

Police investigations are ongoing at this time. Picture: Archant

Expert View: Encouraging signs for the St Albans property market

Mark Shearing of Putterills, who have offices in St Albans, Stevenage, Hitchin, Knebworth and Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Hannah Couzens

St Albans is buzzing as shops reopen post-lockdown

Herts Ad reporter Laura Bill went out and about in St Albans to see what the new shopping experience was like. Photo: Laura Bill

Michael Clark the latest to sign a new deal with St Albans City

St Albans City have re-signed defender Michael Clark for another year. Picture: ST ALBANS CITY

Club cricket remains on hold as domestic professional game suspended until August

There has been no cricket of any kind played at Herts Cricket League clubs this season.
Drive 24