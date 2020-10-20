Video

Property Spotlight: A stunning duplex apartment in St Albans’ Gabriel Square

The London Road property is part of St Albans' Gabriel Square development. Picture: Collinson Hall Archant

Available for sale with no upper chain, this luxury duplex is part of the award-winning Gabriel Square development, located moments from the mainline station in the heart of St Albans city centre.

The property is ideally located at the entrance to Gabriel Square. Picture: Collinson Hall The property is ideally located at the entrance to Gabriel Square. Picture: Collinson Hall

Its features include a private roof terrace, underground parking, a Control4 Smart Home System, underfloor heating, balconies with sweeping views from both bedrooms and contemporary interior design from Conran and Partners.

Arranged over three floors, entry is via a privacy gate on the first floor of the building.

On this floor there is a living room with large triple-glazed windows, a spacious kitchen/dining room with bespoke Poggenpohl fitted kitchen and high quality appliances and a modern shower room.

On the second floor there are two bedrooms, which both enjoy private balconies. The principal bedroom has a beautifully presented en suite bathroom with both bath and shower.

The spacious kitchen/dining room features a bespoke Poggenpohl fitted kitchen. Picture: Collinson Hall The spacious kitchen/dining room features a bespoke Poggenpohl fitted kitchen. Picture: Collinson Hall

From here, stairs lead up to the show-stopping private roof terrace with far-reaching views across St Albans.

The residents of Gabriel Square have access to a beautiful communal garden, with pleasant seating areas for their private use.

Property Facts

Large triple-glazed windows flood the living room with natural light. Picture: Collinson Hall Large triple-glazed windows flood the living room with natural light. Picture: Collinson Hall

London Road, St Albans

£700,000

Collinson Hall, 01727 843222, www.collinsonhall.co.uk

The principal bedroom has a beautifully presented en suite bathroom with both bath and shower. Picture: Collinson Hall The principal bedroom has a beautifully presented en suite bathroom with both bath and shower. Picture: Collinson Hall

There are views across London Road from the front balcony. Picture: Collinson Hall There are views across London Road from the front balcony. Picture: Collinson Hall

The Odyssey cinema can be seen from the roof terrace. Picture: Collinson Hall The Odyssey cinema can be seen from the roof terrace. Picture: Collinson Hall