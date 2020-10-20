Property Spotlight: A stunning duplex apartment in St Albans’ Gabriel Square
PUBLISHED: 10:12 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:34 20 October 2020
Archant
Available for sale with no upper chain, this luxury duplex is part of the award-winning Gabriel Square development, located moments from the mainline station in the heart of St Albans city centre.
Its features include a private roof terrace, underground parking, a Control4 Smart Home System, underfloor heating, balconies with sweeping views from both bedrooms and contemporary interior design from Conran and Partners.
Arranged over three floors, entry is via a privacy gate on the first floor of the building.
On this floor there is a living room with large triple-glazed windows, a spacious kitchen/dining room with bespoke Poggenpohl fitted kitchen and high quality appliances and a modern shower room.
On the second floor there are two bedrooms, which both enjoy private balconies. The principal bedroom has a beautifully presented en suite bathroom with both bath and shower.
From here, stairs lead up to the show-stopping private roof terrace with far-reaching views across St Albans.
The residents of Gabriel Square have access to a beautiful communal garden, with pleasant seating areas for their private use.
Property Facts
London Road, St Albans
£700,000
Collinson Hall, 01727 843222, www.collinsonhall.co.uk
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.