Harpenden and Wheathampstead estate agency reveals new name

John Curtis is now known as Hamptons. Picture: Hamptons Archant

John Curtis estate agency has changed its name as part of a major rebrand.

Hamptons has rebranded all of its signage. Picture: Hamptons Hamptons has rebranded all of its signage. Picture: Hamptons

The firm has been part of Hamptons for the last five years, and has been officially known as ‘John Curtis, in association with Hamptons International’ during this period.

However, from today (December 7) John Curtis is adopting the Hamptons name and look in its entirety, to coincide with the company’s brand refresh, which is now live across all 90 branches.

Lesley Cairns, managing director at Hamptons said: “This is an exciting and pivotal moment in the life-span of Hamptons.

“Contemporary in design, the new look reflects the business today while adhering to the core values that set us and our customers apart when we first opened our doors in 1869. We’re thrilled with the results and so proud of our new clothes. We hope you like our new look too!”

Richard Goss, associate director at Hamptons in Harpenden said: “John Curtis is well known for having helped generations of property owners with their property needs through our unrivalled local knowledge.

“While our company’s name has changed, our brilliant and dedicated teams based in Harpenden and Wheathampstead will remain in place, and continuing to deal with our clients’ requirements will be our absolute focus and priority.”