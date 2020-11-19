Herts Advertiser Property

Potential residents invited to view homes at St Albans retirement community

PUBLISHED: 13:39 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:47 19 November 2020

Eywood House, Holyrood Crescent, St Albans. Picture: Domovo

David Hodgkinson

Over 55s looking for a new home are being invited to privately view St Albans’ newest independent retirement living community.

Eywood House will be open between 10am and 4.15pm this Saturday (November 21), for viewings by appointment only.

The Holyrood Crescent development offers a selection of self-contained one-bedroom apartments, with access to services including on-site care, activities and shared communal spaces such as a residents’ lounge and quiet room.

The development is built on the site of Betty Entwistle House, which was 1970s-built sheltered accommodation owned by St Albans City and District Council.

Social housing association bpha bought the site in 2017 and built the 40 modern one-bed apartments that make up Eywood House, which are available to rent or buy through shared ownership.

Prices start at £206,250 for a 75 per cent share, with the remaining portion owned by bpha.

To arrange an appointment, contact Janet Bennett on 01727 617142 or sales@domovohomes.co.uk

For more information, visit www.eywoodhouse.co.uk or contact bpha on 01727 617142.

