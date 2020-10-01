Area Guide: The pretty village of Caddington

Caddington's village centre. Picture: Danny Loo Archant

Just over the border into Bedfordshire is the village of Caddington, ideally located between Markyate, Dunstable and Luton.

Some of Caddington's period homes. Picture: Getty Some of Caddington's period homes. Picture: Getty

There is a bustling parade of shops at the heart of Caddington, including a post office, sandwich shop, estate agents, hairdressers and supermarket.

There is also a strong sense of community within the village, with events such as the annual village show, which has at points included everything from a climbing wall, craft fair and dog show to morris dancing and a travelling zoo. Profits from the event are ploughed back in to subsequent village shows.

Other events include monthly WI meetings, a weekly men’s group and bi-weekly chair-based exercise sessions.

There is also a running group, a gardening club and a book, video and jigsaw exchange.

All Saints, Caddington, with The Chequers pub in the foreground. Picture: Danny Loo All Saints, Caddington, with The Chequers pub in the foreground. Picture: Danny Loo

Dunstable Downs and Whipsnade Zoo are very close by, as is the excellent Stockwood Discovery Centre with its expansive gardens, children’s playground and café

Caddington has a number of pretty historic churches, notably the Anglican All Saints Church in the middle of the village, St Thomas Apostle Roman Catholic Church in Manor Road and Caddington Baptist Church on Luton Road.

Property

According to Rightmove, the overall average price of property in Caddington over the last year was £405,236.

The Cricketers, Caddington. Picture: Danny Loo The Cricketers, Caddington. Picture: Danny Loo

Homes currently on the market in Caddington include a five-bed detached home on Mancroft Road for £1.2m and a three-bed terraced house on Manor Road for £350,000.

History

Caddington was once at the heart of a thriving brick industry and the Luton Grey, which was found commonly in the village, was referred to in a special book about the history of bricks, produced in the ‘70s by Bedfordshire County Council in conjunction with the Royal Commission on Historical Monuments.

All Saints Church, Caddington. Picture: Danny Loo All Saints Church, Caddington. Picture: Danny Loo

The village also has its own brick, the Caddington Blue (an engineering brick) - although its credibility is a bit dubious.

Travel

Local attractions include a golf club. Picture: Danny Loo Local attractions include a golf club. Picture: Danny Loo

There are many bus services from Caddington, whose nearest train station is Luton. Luton Airport is close at hand, as are the M1, M25 and A1(M).

Schools

Caddington Village School is a two-form entry primary and nursery serving around 360 pupils aged between three and 11. It was ranked ‘good’ by Ofsted at its last inspection.

The closest secondary school to the village is Manshead CE Academy, formerly Manshead School, which hasn’t yet been visited by Ofsted in its current incarnation. Alternatives include The Stockwood Park Academy (‘requires improvement’) and The Chalk Hills Academy (‘good’) in Luton.

Food and drink

Places to eat and drink in Caddington include The Cricketers and The Chequers pubs, which are located on either side of the village green, and the bar at Caddington Sports and Social Club on Manor Road.

There’s also a popular Indian restaurant, Spice of Caddington, which draws diners from nearby villages, plus pizza, fish and chips and Chinese takeaways.

Sport and leisure

Caddington has several football teams and a thriving cricket club.

Caddington Sports and Social Club is the base for many local teams, including football, cricket, darts and pool. It offers big screen sports and a range of events including live acts, quiz and race nights and discos.

Caddington Golf Club offers two courses across its huge 27-hole complex in the Chiltern Hills.