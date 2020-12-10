Area Guide: The upmarket Hertfordshire village of Aldenham

Aldenham is surrounded by countryside. Picture: Danny Loo Archant

It may only be 15 miles from central London, but the picturesque village of Aldenham is a world away from city life. We found out more about it.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Aldenham is found off the B462, between Radlett and Watford. Picture: Danny Loo Aldenham is found off the B462, between Radlett and Watford. Picture: Danny Loo

A pretty village three miles north east of Watford and two miles south west Radlett, Aldenham is probably smaller today than it was 500 years ago due to its land being sold to the highest bidders during the Reformation.

It is also a civil parish that became part of Radlett in 1865.

Schools

Welcome to Aldenham. Picture: Danny Loo Welcome to Aldenham. Picture: Danny Loo

Aldenham has some of the most prestigious private schools in the country on its doorstep.

Aldenham School, described as “small, smart and with traditional style” was founded in 1597, and is now a private school with a mixture of boarding and day students of both genders.

Haberdashers’ Aske’s Boys’ School - which has a girls’ school linked to it - was named as the Sunday Times Independent Secondary School of the Year in 2017.

There is also a choice of state schools nearby, such as Little Reddings Primary School and Bushey Meads secondary school, which were both rated ‘good’ by Ofsted in their last inspections.

Aldenham Golf & Country Club. Picture: Danny Loo Aldenham Golf & Country Club. Picture: Danny Loo

Church

Crucial to the village is St John the Baptist Church. Being built around the mid-13th century, it boasts “750 years of continuous worship” and still serves the local community well.

As a matter of fact, the church and the village have featured in a variety of media productions, from films such as Confessions of a Window Cleaner to Coldplay’s music video for Life in Technicolor.

Living in Aldenham doesn't come cheap. Picture: Danny Loo Living in Aldenham doesn't come cheap. Picture: Danny Loo

You may also want to watch:

Transport

The village has excellent transport links due to its close proximity to the M25, M1 and A1(M).

St John the Baptist church, Aldenham. Picture: Danny Loo St John the Baptist church, Aldenham. Picture: Danny Loo

Additionally, Radlett station is a six-minute drive from the village, while Elstree and Borehamwood station is around 12 minutes away. Both have direct train connections into London.

Sport and leisure

Aldenham Golf & Country Club offers nine and 18-hole courses designed to challenge every level of golfer. Additionally, its dining rooms host regular private events, from corporate dinners to birthday parties and weddings.

This area guide is sponsored by Frost's, who have offices in St Albans, Marshalswick, Wheathampstead and Harpenden (www.frosts.co.uk/branches) This area guide is sponsored by Frost's, who have offices in St Albans, Marshalswick, Wheathampstead and Harpenden (www.frosts.co.uk/branches)

Aldenham Country Park is a beautiful 175-acre green space offering activities for all ages, from pony rides to survival workshops. They also have a 100 Aker Wood trail, with Pooh Bear themed attractions along the route, as well as the option to camp, and even glamp, within the facilities.

The Aldenham Adventure Playground is an outdoor and indoor play, area also based in the country park, while Aldenham Sailing Club offers dinghy sailing to members of all abilities from the park’s a 60-acre lake.

Food

Aldenham residents have a couple of local spots where they can grab a bite, including The Round Bush pub on Roundbush Lane. The 17th century venue offers a vast menu of hearty pub grub, and ranks as the tenth best restaurant in the Watford area on Trip Advisor out of 183 eateries.

Property

When it comes to housing, Aldenham is definitely at the pricier end of the property market.

According to Rightmove, properties in the village had an overall average price of £946,000 over the last year.

Homes currently on the market include a three-bed apartment in Wall Hall Mansion, a Grade II listed 18th century Gothic-revival country house which is for sale for offers in excess of £3.5m, and a three-bed Victorian terrace on Pegmire Lane for £599,000.