St Albans’ Secret Estate Agent on COVID-19, Selling Sunset and selfie sticks

Have you or your colleagues been watching property shows like Selling Sunset and Million Dollar Beach House? Are there many similarities to life as an agent in St Albans or Harpenden if so?

Some of my colleagues watched them and were talking about it in the office. Curiosity got the better of me and I was super excited and sat down with my wife to watch Selling Sunset.

After five minutes, I asked my wife if she wanted a cup of tea and she was surprised I lasted that long. I was super underwhelmed.

More and more agents seem to be getting their selfie sticks out to update us on the state of the market via Instagram and so on. Have you been employing these tactics? How have you found such methods if so?

Yes, we have we have seen a huge increase, especially on Instagram, with an average of 2,000-plus views on promoted videos.

We are doing snappy, good quality video tours on the majority of new instructions since the second lockdown, with a brief intro by the lister, and loading them on other social media outlets to include LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

I have seen other agents’ videos and some are a bit wobbly You’ve Been Framed, with a shaky mobile phone and the agent’s reflection caught in the bathroom mirror.

Have all agents been strictly following COVID guidelines during viewings, or not? Have there been cases of agents dobbing each other in for being slack with their mask usage, for example?

We have seen some inconsistencies, especially on a busy Saturday where viewers have been out with other agents and there is some confusion on the current regulations and protocol. But no dobbing in; it’s hard enough out there as it is, and no one likes a grass.

Is there a ‘typical’ estate agent car these days?

Yes, £300 per month on a four-year personal contract plan. We have recently seen the rise of the branded fleet cars which are very visible - you have to be over-polite to other drivers and conscious of your surroundings.

Has this been the craziest year ever for you work-wise? Which other stand-out years have you experienced? What made them memorable?

Yes, bonkers. Never mind work-wise it was life-wise for the vast majority of the population.

The 2008 financial crisis crash was a clear second and the 2016 Brexit referendum also deserves a mention, but 2020 was different gravy.

