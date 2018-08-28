From Wayne Manor to Bates Motel, here’s how much some of the most famous homes in film would cost

Batman's pad: Wollaton Hall, Nottingham. Picture: Getty © Getty Images

Forget about 53 The Park and Wick House – we’re all about the big screen dream homes, and Wayne Manor is top of the list.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chateau de Chambord in the Loire valley inspired the illustrators of Beauty & the Beast. Picture: Getty Chateau de Chambord in the Loire valley inspired the illustrators of Beauty & the Beast. Picture: Getty

In case you’ve ever wondered how much cash the ultimate caped crusader might need to splash to purchase such a mansion we can confirm that it’s a hefty – and very specific – £97,815,237.

A home with its own Batcave, secret entrance and underground river system with docking space for a Batboat was never going to be cheap, was it?

To reach this figure, My Home Move Conveyancing looked at the real life inspiration behind this and four other famous movie properties and estimated their size, acreage and number of rooms.

By comparing this info with similar property sales in the area, they estimated just how much the films’ fictional stars might have had to spend to snap them up.

It’s no surprise to find that Wollaton Hall, the Elizabethan Mansion in Nottingham which was used as Wayne Manor during filming of The Dark Knight Rises, would be very, very expensive.

Englefield House in Berkshire is another pricey Elizabethan pile that’s doubled as a superhero HQ.

It was Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters in X-Men: First Class, and has an estimated value of £12,323,944.

A more affordable option is Villa Donna, the site of Sophie’s wedding in Mamma Mia.

The Greek island location would set you back £924,000, according to My Home Move.

More affordable still is Psycho’s Bates Motel – hardly surprising given its less than salubrious reputation. £618,119 for a 12-bed property in California is a bargain though, right?

If money really was no object then Chateau de Chambord in the south of France is the ultimate fairytale palace.

The inspiration behind the 1991 animated movie Beauty & the Beast, the chateau was commissioned by King Francois I and is currently celebrating its 500th anniversary.

This royal connection combined with its 440 rooms makes for a hefty price tag, however: £240,048,875.