Unique St Albans office building changes hands
PUBLISHED: 09:00 26 December 2018
Archant
A Victorian former pumping station on Stonecross, St Albans has been sold.
Originally converted to an office building in 2006, The Old Pump House at 1a Stonecross provides 2,015 sq ft of space over ground and mezzanine floors.
The unique property had an asking price of £650,000, but its sale price hasn’t been confirmed.
It was sold by Aitchison Raffety on December 5 and its new owners are private individuals who plan to retain the building’s office use.