Herts Advertiser Property

Unique St Albans office building changes hands

PUBLISHED: 09:00 26 December 2018

William Foxton

The Old Pump House, 1a Stonecross, St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

The Old Pump House, 1a Stonecross, St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

A Victorian former pumping station on Stonecross, St Albans has been sold.

Originally converted to an office building in 2006, The Old Pump House at 1a Stonecross provides 2,015 sq ft of space over ground and mezzanine floors.

The unique property had an asking price of £650,000, but its sale price hasn’t been confirmed.

It was sold by Aitchison Raffety on December 5 and its new owners are private individuals who plan to retain the building’s office use.

Charity helping children in poverty has most successful Christmas ever

Work to restore Bromley cinema to original art deco design will close the site for most of next year

Bromley and Bexley burglars jailed over spate of car thefts off drives

Comedian Russell Kane will discuss age in Dartford show

Father Christmas to eat more than 43,000 mince pies in Bromley this Christmas Eve, experts estimate

