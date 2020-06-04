Herts Advertiser Property

Comment: More ups and downs as the market finds its feet

PUBLISHED: 08:22 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:22 04 June 2020

The St Albans market seems to be holding up well, despite a more mixed picture nationally. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The St Albans market seems to be holding up well, despite a more mixed picture nationally. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Highwaystarz-Photography

According to Nationwide’s latest house price index, we’ve just seen the largest monthly fall in prices in 11 years.

While this obviously isn’t great, it’s hardly surprising given the seven-week market freeze which began back in March.

In a massive understatement, Nationwide’s chief economist described the medium-term outlook for the housing market as “highly uncertain”.

But while things look bleak on the surface, there are plenty of positive stories locally to give vendors hope.

You may also want to watch:

Take the socially distant property viewing I wrote about last week, for example. This garnered a great result for the vendor, with a handful of competing offers, including one at £10k over the asking price.

Indeed, there have been several examples of asking prices being achieved locally since lockdown restrictions were lifted a few weeks ago.

Obviously, completion is some way off in all of these cases, but the fact that such strong offers are even being made at the moment is a positive sign.

The days of crazy bidding wars do seem to be a thing of the past however, something confirmed by our Secret Estate Agent in his column this week. Good news for anyone who’s ever bought a house, frankly - having been there, I can confirm it’s exactly as miserable as it sounds.

Our sale is continuing to plod along, and we’re hoping to complete in a few weeks. Exciting, slightly scary times - particularly when every other online discussion on the topic sees someone piping up about what a terrible time now is to buy and how they wouldn’t dream of doing something so stupid.

While I can’t comment on the rest of the country, I feel the St Albans area is always going to be a safe bet for anyone who’s able to stay put and wait for the current house price uncertainty to abate. Fingers crossed I’m right!

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Time for a trim? Not yet say St Albans hairdressers shut by COVID-19 restrictions

Hair stylist Sam Campagna owns Alternative Barbering Co in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Wall in Harpenden graffitied with criticism of Cummings

The graffiti on Sun Lane bridge in Harpenden expressed anger towards the PM's advisor Dominic Cummings. Picture: Richard Scott

St Albans McDonald’s is now open

The McDonald's drive-thru at London Colney. Picture: Google Street View

Property Spotlight: A unique factory conversion in the heart of St Albans

Watsons Walk, St Albans. Picture: Hamptons

Plans for pop-up bar on Harpenden Common to be considered despite town council refusal

Plans for a weekend pop-up bar at Harpenden Common are set to be considered on Thursday. Picture: HTC

Most Read

Time for a trim? Not yet say St Albans hairdressers shut by COVID-19 restrictions

Hair stylist Sam Campagna owns Alternative Barbering Co in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Wall in Harpenden graffitied with criticism of Cummings

The graffiti on Sun Lane bridge in Harpenden expressed anger towards the PM's advisor Dominic Cummings. Picture: Richard Scott

St Albans McDonald’s is now open

The McDonald's drive-thru at London Colney. Picture: Google Street View

Property Spotlight: A unique factory conversion in the heart of St Albans

Watsons Walk, St Albans. Picture: Hamptons

Plans for pop-up bar on Harpenden Common to be considered despite town council refusal

Plans for a weekend pop-up bar at Harpenden Common are set to be considered on Thursday. Picture: HTC

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Comment: More ups and downs as the market finds its feet

The St Albans market seems to be holding up well, despite a more mixed picture nationally. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

St Albans teen takes on two-month running challenge for gran’s community businesses

Archie Young, 14, is running 5k every day for two months to raise money for the business community in South Africa, where his granny lives.Picture: Alex Young

Have your say on major St Albans city centre project ahead of scrutiny meeting

Plans for a development on the site of a former police station and NHS clinic near Alban Arena will be under scrutiny. Picture: Space & Place

Phased return of car parking charges and enforcement in Radlett and Potters Bar

Hertsmere owns Barnet Road, Highview Close, Salisbury Close, Wyllyotts Place and Manor Road car parks in Potters Bar and Newberries in Radlett. Picture: HBC.

St Albans early years setting declared ‘outstanding’

Children are given a memory bear when they leave the 'outstanding' Old London Road Pre-school. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24