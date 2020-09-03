Herts Advertiser Property

UK house prices hit all-time high

PUBLISHED: 13:21 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:29 03 September 2020

UK property prices are at an all-time high. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

UK property prices are at an all-time high. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Copyright (C) Andrey Popov

UK house prices reached an all-time high last month, with Nationwide recording the largest monthly increase in 16 years.

The average UK property price now stands at £224,123, up 2 per cent month-on-month and 3.7 per cent year-on-year.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said: “House prices have now reversed the losses recorded in May and June and are at a new all-time high.

“The bounce back in prices reflects the unexpectedly rapid recovery in housing market activity since the easing of lockdown restrictions.”

Gardner credited pent up demand and behavioural shifts brought on by life in lockdown for the rebound.

You may also want to watch:

He added: “These trends look set to continue in the near term, further boosted by the recently announced stamp duty holiday, which will serve to bring some activity forward.

“However, most forecasters expect labour market conditions to weaken significantly in the quarters ahead as a result of the after-effects of the pandemic and as government support schemes wind down.

“If this comes to pass, it would likely dampen housing activity once again in the quarters ahead.”

Andrew Montlake, managing director of mortgage broker Coreco, agreed. He said: “Two words: reality check. As strong as the property market is right now, it will not last.

“Demand is understandably strong after lockdown and the added bonus of the stamp duty holiday, but unemployment is rising by the day and the economic outlook is highly uncertain as the furlough scheme ends.

“In the final months of the year we will start to see a reversal in the current rate of house price growth.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenage girls arrested after car chase in St Albans

Two people were arrested after a collision following a police pursuit of a stolen car in St Albans. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit

Harpenden home brewer bids for off-licence set-up in his flat

Home brewer Mark Cottingham is producing more beer than he can drink!

Pilot walks away from Sandridge plane crash

A plane has crashed in Sandridge. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

Two people arrested after police chase stolen car in St Albans

Two people were arrested after a collision following a police pursuit of a stolen car in St Albans. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit

‘20 is plenty’ says new St Albans speed reduction group

Should speed limits be reduced to 20mph across St Albans?

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Teenage girls arrested after car chase in St Albans

Two people were arrested after a collision following a police pursuit of a stolen car in St Albans. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit

Harpenden home brewer bids for off-licence set-up in his flat

Home brewer Mark Cottingham is producing more beer than he can drink!

Pilot walks away from Sandridge plane crash

A plane has crashed in Sandridge. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

Two people arrested after police chase stolen car in St Albans

Two people were arrested after a collision following a police pursuit of a stolen car in St Albans. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit

‘20 is plenty’ says new St Albans speed reduction group

Should speed limits be reduced to 20mph across St Albans?

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Company of Ten brings comedy Radio Fun to the Abbey Theatre stage

Rehearsals for Company of Ten's upcoming live-streamed show Radio Fun. Picture: Anne Frizell

Harpenden chef launches family meal planning service

Theo Michaels has launched Five Dinners, a new weekly meal planning business. Picture: Supplied

Faith Focus: Coping when life’s unfair

John Telford

Council in crisis after St Albans Local Plan thrown out by planning inspectors

What next for St Albans Local Plan?

Warning to public after Herts borough reports increase in COVID-19 cases

There has been an increase in COVID-19 cases in Dacorum. Photo: Sirichai Saengcharnchai/Getty Images/iStockphoto.