Herts Advertiser Property

Hertfordshire towns make Zoopla's property rich list

PUBLISHED: 14:26 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:46 24 September 2019

Harpenden has made Zoopla's 2019 Rich List. Pciture: Archant

Harpenden has made Zoopla's 2019 Rich List. Pciture: Archant

Archant

There are more streets where homes average £1 million or more in Harpenden and Rickmansworth than almost anywhere else in Britain.

Rickmansworth came seventh on Zoopla's countdown of post town areas outside London with 139 such streets, followed by Harpenden - in joint eighth place with the Surrey town of Esher - with 138.

All the areas in the top ten had experienced a dip in the number of £1 million streets over the last year, with a fall of one for Rickmansworth and seven for Harpenden. Reading topped the list with 207 streets, down 35 on 2018.

The data is part of Zoopla's 2019 Rich List, which ranks Britain's most expensive streets based on average house prices.

Rickmansworth also scored high on the countdown of the ten most expensive streets by county outside London.

The average property in Temple Gardens costs £4,364,016, behind Montrose Gardens in Leatherhead, Surrey which has an average of £6,500,070.

You may also want to watch:

Britain's most expensive street remains - for the 11th year running - London's Kensington Palace Gardens, where the average home costs £32,870,284.

Not surpisingly, the vast majority - 91 per cent - of streets with an average price of £1 million and over are found in southern England.

In total, there are now 15,484 such streets in Britain, down from 17,289 in 2018.

Laura Howard, Zoopla's consumer expert, said: "Outside London, it's exclusive pockets of the well-heeled home counties, such as Kent, Surrey and Hertfordshire that boast the priciest streets. And, being one step removed from London's cooling market, some property values are even higher than last year."

She added: "Even the broader picture of towns which have the highest concentration of £1 million streets shows a strong southern bias, with 19 of the top 20 all located in southern England, the exception being Manchester's Altrincham.

"Ultimately, our Rich List is a fascinating insight not into how the 'other half' lives, but into how the other 'one per cent' lives."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Armed robber raids St Albans convenience store

This man is wanted in connection with a robbery at a convenience store in Oaklands.

Full refunds offered to Thameslink and Great Northern passengers with cancelled Thomas Cook flights

Thameslink and Great Northern passengers are being offered refunds on their tickets to Luton and Gatwick after Thomas Cook ceased trading. Picture: Peter Alvey

Creators of business zone in St Albans and Hemel Hempstead holding strategy consultation

Mark Bretton heads the Hertfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership

Thousands of people stranded abroad after Thomas Cook ceases trading

Thomas Cook in Welwyn Garden City is closing after the company ceased trading. Picture: Kevin Lines

Construction expert questions plans for renovating west Hertfordshire hospitals

Campaigners are launching a judicial review calling for a new hospital central to St Albans, Watford and Dacorum, rather than renovating services at Watford General. Picture: Danny Loo.

Most Read

Armed robber raids St Albans convenience store

This man is wanted in connection with a robbery at a convenience store in Oaklands.

Full refunds offered to Thameslink and Great Northern passengers with cancelled Thomas Cook flights

Thameslink and Great Northern passengers are being offered refunds on their tickets to Luton and Gatwick after Thomas Cook ceased trading. Picture: Peter Alvey

Creators of business zone in St Albans and Hemel Hempstead holding strategy consultation

Mark Bretton heads the Hertfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership

Thousands of people stranded abroad after Thomas Cook ceases trading

Thomas Cook in Welwyn Garden City is closing after the company ceased trading. Picture: Kevin Lines

Construction expert questions plans for renovating west Hertfordshire hospitals

Campaigners are launching a judicial review calling for a new hospital central to St Albans, Watford and Dacorum, rather than renovating services at Watford General. Picture: Danny Loo.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans BID manager resigns for London post

Former St Albans BID manager Helen Burridge at the George Street Gin and Jazz event. Picture: Stephanie Belton

Herts Ad Sunday League: Hanburys put brakes on Colts Reserves’ good start

Lloyd Amponsem of Phoenix heads wide of the BBS Bar goal. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

New St Albans City star Andronicos promises ‘we’ll put it right in replay’

St Albans City celebrate Andronicos Georgiou's goal against Worthing in the FA Cup. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Experts hold Brexit Q&A in Harpenden

Harpenden Public Halls. Picture: St Albans District Council

It’s OK To Say: Kilimanjaro climb inspires St Albans restaurant

Stacey Turner from the It's OK To Say campaign with the Kilimanjaro dessert and cocktails.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists