Hertfordshire towns make Zoopla's property rich list

There are more streets where homes average £1 million or more in Harpenden and Rickmansworth than almost anywhere else in Britain.

Rickmansworth came seventh on Zoopla's countdown of post town areas outside London with 139 such streets, followed by Harpenden - in joint eighth place with the Surrey town of Esher - with 138.

All the areas in the top ten had experienced a dip in the number of £1 million streets over the last year, with a fall of one for Rickmansworth and seven for Harpenden. Reading topped the list with 207 streets, down 35 on 2018.

The data is part of Zoopla's 2019 Rich List, which ranks Britain's most expensive streets based on average house prices.

Rickmansworth also scored high on the countdown of the ten most expensive streets by county outside London.

The average property in Temple Gardens costs £4,364,016, behind Montrose Gardens in Leatherhead, Surrey which has an average of £6,500,070.

Britain's most expensive street remains - for the 11th year running - London's Kensington Palace Gardens, where the average home costs £32,870,284.

Not surpisingly, the vast majority - 91 per cent - of streets with an average price of £1 million and over are found in southern England.

In total, there are now 15,484 such streets in Britain, down from 17,289 in 2018.

Laura Howard, Zoopla's consumer expert, said: "Outside London, it's exclusive pockets of the well-heeled home counties, such as Kent, Surrey and Hertfordshire that boast the priciest streets. And, being one step removed from London's cooling market, some property values are even higher than last year."

She added: "Even the broader picture of towns which have the highest concentration of £1 million streets shows a strong southern bias, with 19 of the top 20 all located in southern England, the exception being Manchester's Altrincham.

"Ultimately, our Rich List is a fascinating insight not into how the 'other half' lives, but into how the other 'one per cent' lives."