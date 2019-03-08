Herts Advertiser Property

TV production company seeks haunted Hertfordshire homes for new show

PUBLISHED: 14:00 29 March 2019

Owners of haunted houses are required for a new TV show. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Owners of haunted houses are required for a new TV show. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dmitry Volochek

A TV production company is on the hunt for haunted houses in the St Albans and Harpenden area for a new show.

Something spooky happening at home? The team behind Help! My House is Haunted would love to hear from you. Picture: Back2BackSomething spooky happening at home? The team behind Help! My House is Haunted would love to hear from you. Picture: Back2Back

Help! My House is Haunted first aired last year, and now production company Back2Back is seeking 12 homes from across the UK to feature in the second series.

From manor houses to pubs, castles and plain old regular homes, all types of property are welcome – as long as they’re haunted.

The properties chosen to take part in the show will receive a visit from an expert team of paranormal investigators keen to get to the bottom of the spooky goings on.

For further information, contact haunted@back2back.tv.

