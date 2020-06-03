10 tips for recycling in the garden

Old teapots and jugs can double as plant containers. Picture: iStock/PA Archant

Gardeners on a budget can follow these expert tips on recycling old items to boost their stash of gardening goodies. Hannah Stephenson found out more.

Old cans can be made into plant pots. Picture: iStock/PA Old cans can be made into plant pots. Picture: iStock/PA

Garden centres are great, but if you’re on a tight budget or keen to go green you can recycle everything from plastic bottles to jam jars and use them to aid your outdoor efforts.

Which? Gardening (gardening.which.co.uk/hc/en-gb), the Consumers’ Association magazine, reports 83 per cent of its members have reused items rather than send them to landfill. The most popular were woody prunings as plant supports, plastic bottles for watering, and paths made out of old bricks. Almost a third have used a bucket as a planter and a quarter use old tights as plant ties.

So, what else can you do? Here are 10 suggestions...

Old plastic punnets and toilet roll tubes can be made into seed pots with a cover. Picture: Joe Perkins/PA Old plastic punnets and toilet roll tubes can be made into seed pots with a cover. Picture: Joe Perkins/PA

1. Make the most of old furniture

You can make large planters out of everything from old drawers to baths, sinks and toilets. Some people use wheelbarrows, chimney pots and car tyres to display their plants.

For people with smaller plots, reuse old cans, drilling drainage holes in the bottom, and paint them in colours of your choice, before planting them up with colourful plants. You could also use wellies, teapots and other old containers as plant pots.

Old drawers can be converted into plant containers. Picture: iStock/PA Old drawers can be converted into plant containers. Picture: iStock/PA

2. Make your own watering can

Home-made watering cans are ideal for smaller pots and indoor plants, says award-winning garden designer Joe Perkins. “Using a small drill bit, start by drilling holes into the lid of a large plastic bottle. Make sure you hold the lid in place securely using a workbench or something similar to support it. And that’s it! You have a very useful watering can with a fine spray.

“They can be used for seed trays, more specifically salad crops, as they’re ideal when space is tight, or if you’re growing on a windowsill or balcony.”

Twigs can come in handy as plant supports. Picture: iStock/PA Twigs can come in handy as plant supports. Picture: iStock/PA

3. Be adventurous with plant supports

As well as using long twigs from prunings, gardeners have also been known to support plants with old tent poles, climbing frames and even scaffold poles.

4. Use old corks as cane toppers

The end of an old plastic bottle makes an ideal cloche. Picture: Hannah Stephenson/PA The end of an old plastic bottle makes an ideal cloche. Picture: Hannah Stephenson/PA

Instead of buying plastic tops for canes, save the corks from your wine bottles and use those instead. Just create a small groove in the cork at one end and press it hard on to the cane.

5. Deter pests with recycled homeware

Don’t chuck your old net curtains - they will protect your crops against carrot fly. If you have a pond and you want to discourage herons, fish out your old CDs and attach them with string to a line that runs over the pond. The reflection and movement of the CDs should keep birds at bay.

6. Create a mini greenhouse cloche

Joe suggests: “A mini cloche is perfect for protecting newly planted seedlings from dangers like the wind, as well as slugs and snails.”

Take a two litre or five litre bottle and simply cut off the bottom, pop it into the pot and there you have it, your new pride and joy is safe for another day.

7. Be adventurous with kitchen items

Gardeners use the end of wooden spoons as dibbers, carving knives for weeding, colanders as hanging baskets and cups and mugs as pots, Which? Gardening research found. Think outside the box and old cutlery and crockery can find its place in the garden. And don’t forget lolly sticks, which can become useful plant labels.

8. Cut up old socks to use as soft ties for planting

While clearing out your drawers, you may have spotted rogue socks without a matching pair. Why not put them to good use and cut the socks into strips? They’re great soft ties for things like climbers, tomato plants and raspberries, which need support from canes, Joe suggests.

9. Use loo rolls and plastic fruit punnets

You can start seedlings off from toilet roll tubes and you won’t need to remove the cardboard when planting them out as it will biodegrade quickly, Joe says. Put the tubes into old plastic fruit containers. They make great seed starter trays as they already have drainage holes and a lid to protect them, he advises.

10. Create a compost scoop

Old plastic milk bottles or detergent containers (anything with a handle) can be converted into compost scoops by cutting just below the handle and downwards, creating a scooping shape, notes Joe.

