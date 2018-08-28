Herts Advertiser Property

Subscribe to the email newsletter

This is the peak time of year for being burgled, study shows

PUBLISHED: 12:53 24 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:13 24 January 2019

Burglars favour the dark nights that winter provides

Burglars favour the dark nights that winter provides

Heiko Küverling

Your home is 11 per cent more likely to be burgled during the winter months than the rest of the year, new research has revealed.

Despite 50 per cent of Brits feeling most concerned about the safety of their homes while on holiday, burglars favour the cover of darker evenings over the increased numbers of empty homes found in July and August.

MoneySuperMarket reached their conclusions by combining crime data from the last five years with home insurance figures and the views of the British public.

They found that despite 39 per cent of Brits double locking their doors, these remain the entry point in 74 per cent of burglaries.

In the majority of cases the burglar gained access by forcing the locks - though 15 per cent simply walked through an unlocked door.

Window locks are the most commonly used home security precaution, favoured by 90 per cent of Brits, followed by double locks or deadlocks (84 per cent) and light timers or sensors (56 per cent).

Burglar alarms were used by just a third (34 per cent). 58 per cent said that their first reaction on hearing an alarm would be to look out of the window, while 10 per cent said they’d call the police.

And while 48 per cent thought their tech gadgets would be the first thing a burglar would pounce on, the most commonly stolen items taken during 2017 were purses, wallets and money.

Tom Flack, Editor-in-Chief at MoneySuperMarket, said it was especially important to protect your home at this time of year, as “research reveals that over half of burglaries take place during the evening or night”.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man jailed after attacking and threatening to kill his wife in Harpenden

Christopher Storton was sentenced to 26 months in prison for attacking and threatening his wife in Harpenden. Picture: Herts Police

Villagers win campaign against disruptive roadworks in Radlett after 600-strong petition

A lorry crosses the bridge on Harper lane

Car plunges into Welwyn Garden City lake

Herts Boat Rescue, which is run by volunteers, winching the car out of the south lake at Stanborough. Picture: Valerie Newton

Burglary reported in St Albans street

A burglary took place in Drakes Drive, St Albans on January 21.

Latest court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

The latest court results for St Albans and surrounding areas. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Man jailed after attacking and threatening to kill his wife in Harpenden

Christopher Storton was sentenced to 26 months in prison for attacking and threatening his wife in Harpenden. Picture: Herts Police

Villagers win campaign against disruptive roadworks in Radlett after 600-strong petition

A lorry crosses the bridge on Harper lane

Car plunges into Welwyn Garden City lake

Herts Boat Rescue, which is run by volunteers, winching the car out of the south lake at Stanborough. Picture: Valerie Newton

Burglary reported in St Albans street

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Car stolen after thief breaks into locker at St Albans gym

The entrance to Nuffield Health

Three time cancer survivor hosting charity music event in Bricket Wood

Bricket Wood musician Alex Scott.

Former Harpenden schoolboy Maro Itoje extends Saracens stay

Saracens' Maro Itoje is tackled by Glasgow's Jonny Gray during the Heineken European Challenge Cup, pool three match at Allianz Park, London. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Magpies denied victory as Biggleswade keeper scores dramatic last-gasp equaliser

Greg Shaw got two for Colney Heath at Biggleswade United. Picture: DANNY LOO

Future of London Colney nature reserve uncertain as wildlife trust sell it to anonymous bidder

Broad Colney Lakes, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists