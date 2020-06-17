Herts Advertiser Property

What types of properties are guaranteed to sell quickly? The Secret Estate Agent reveals all...

PUBLISHED: 12:00 17 June 2020

The Secret Estate Agent has the St Albans property market covered.

The Secret Estate Agent has the St Albans property market covered. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Let Hertfordshire’s Secret Estate Agent answer your property questions and give an insight into the world of estate agency.

What types of properties are guaranteed to sell quickly at the moment?

We have just agreed three sales for family homes from £950,000-£1.05m, with multiple offers on them all. However, we’ve had sales on the full spectrum, from a city centre studio apartment at £250,000 to a country home at £2.25m

As an office, we have arranged a staggering 220 viewings since the beginning of the month - I am writing this on the 15th of June!

Have you had any celeb clients? What were they like to deal with if so?

I have dealt with a fair few Premier League footballers and their agents/entourage - they tend to be quite tight-lipped but very courteous - and the local Saracens rugby players where you basically agree to any of their demands.

I have also dealt with an 80s pop star who is probably still on the circuit belting out his two hits, the crowd hastily retreating to the hospitality area when he warns he is about to play some new material. He was very engaging on the viewing but I spent most of my time distracted, trying to remember the chorus of the second hit.

What’s been your worst experience when selling a property?

Going back a few years when repossessions were not uncommon, we were expected to turn up at the property in a witness capacity with the bailiffs to evict the owners. The scenes could be quite distressing, where families were being evicted from their homes often through no fault of their own.

The worst single experience was selling the home of a client who was suffering from a terminal illness who I got to know very well. I’m still in touch with the family.

Estate agents don’t have the best reputation. Have you ever witnessed any seriously shady behaviour from colleagues?

I’ll take the fifth.

Have you had sealed bid situations where one offer was ridiculously higher than the others?

Yes, I have. I had one offer £50,000 above the under bidder, although they didn’t know this. They knew they were paying over the top for this specific house but had lost out previously on best and final offers and were desperate to get their children into Beaumont school. Their justification was that they would be living there for 20 years and desirability exceeded pragmatism.

The beneficiary was the seller, whom I was working for. Both seller and purchaser were a pleasure to deal with and were happy with the outcome, so I didn’t feel bad for the buyers whom I still see from time to time and who love their home.

There have been other instances where highest bidders overstretch themselves and then start renegotiation further down the line.

