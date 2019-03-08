Herts Advertiser Property

Area Guide: The pretty Hertfordshire village of St Ippolyts

PUBLISHED: 11:09 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:35 27 September 2019

Chloe Vialou-Clark

St Ippolyts is a charming Hertforshire village. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Ippolyts is a charming Hertforshire village. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Nestled in a gap in the Chiltern Hills, just south of Hitchin and north of Stevenage, is the picturesque village of St Ippolyts. Chloe Vialou-Clark found out more about it.

The Old Bakehouse, St Ippolyts. Picture: DANNY LOOThe Old Bakehouse, St Ippolyts. Picture: DANNY LOO

With a small population of around 2,000 and a large amount of character, the quaint village of St Ippolyts is full of historical charm.

History

The strange name, Ippolyts, originally came from St Hippolytus, to whom the village church was dedicated. He is believed to be a second century Christian theologian, but little is certain about his origins and life.

The church, which is still fully intact today, was built in 1087 on a green hillside overlooking the village. According to its records, the building was commissioned by Judith de Lens, the niece of William the Conqueror.

St Ippolyts is just a couple of miles south of Hitchin. Picture: DANNY LOOSt Ippolyts is just a couple of miles south of Hitchin. Picture: DANNY LOO

The church community is thriving and close-knit. Many weddings and celebrations take place there throughout the year and there are popular services every Sunday.

Transport

There are a number of public transport links to St Ippolyts.

St Ippolyts Church, Ashbrook Lane. Picture: DANNY LOOSt Ippolyts Church, Ashbrook Lane. Picture: DANNY LOO

The village is reached by four different bus services, connecting many larger towns and cities including St Albans, Hitchin and Welwyn Garden City.

The closest train station is located in Hitchin, which is just over two miles north of the village.

St Ippolyts is also a short drive from Junction 8 of the A1(M).

St Ippolyts' main attractions. Picture: DANNY LOOSt Ippolyts' main attractions. Picture: DANNY LOO

Property

St Ippolyts boasts many charming period properties in its village centre, including 17th century gabled houses and 16th century timber-framed homes. Other higher-priced Grade II listed detached properties are also available, complete with surrounding acres of land.

Schools

St Ippolyts is packed with period properties. Picture: DANNY LOOSt Ippolyts is packed with period properties. Picture: DANNY LOO

There are two notable schools in the St Ippolyts area itself: St Ippolyts Church of England Aided Primary School and Kingshott School.

St Ippolyts C of E, founded in 1847, has strong links with the local church and its community. It proudly believes in providing "the best possible education for each individual child, underpinned by Christian values". It was rated 'good' in its most recent Ofsted report in 2018.

You may also want to watch:

Kingshott School, immediately north of the village, is a co-educational independent school for children between the ages of three and 13.

This area guide is sponsored by Frost's, who have offices in St Albans, Marshalswick, Wheathampstead and Harpenden (www.frosts.co.uk/branches)This area guide is sponsored by Frost's, who have offices in St Albans, Marshalswick, Wheathampstead and Harpenden (www.frosts.co.uk/branches)

Popular secondary schools nearby include Hitchin Girls' and Boys' schools, which both received 'outstanding' ratings in their last Ofsted reports. They are both under three miles from the village centre.

Restaurants and pubs

As a rural village, St Ippolyts boasts a number of great pubs and restaurants.

The Grade II listed Olive Branch on Stevenage Road. Picture: DANNY LOOThe Grade II listed Olive Branch on Stevenage Road. Picture: DANNY LOO

A local favourite is The Rusty Gun, with delicious and homely lunch and dinner menus. This is a must-visit while in the village. They also host entertaining events such as National Barbecue Week during the summer and a special Christmas menu during the winter months.

A mile down the road from the village, The Bird in Hand also provides a family-friendly and affordable lunch and dinner menu.

Other successful country pubs include The Farmhouse at Redcoats and Hermit of Redcoats. Both of these are found in the neighbouring village of Little Wymondley.

Almshoe Bury Farm, St Ippolyts. Picture: DANNY LOOAlmshoe Bury Farm, St Ippolyts. Picture: DANNY LOO

Sports and leisure

The welcoming Parish Hall on Waterdell Lane brings many people together from around the village and beyond. It plays host to a number of community groups including Cubs, Beavers, Brownies and Rainbows.

Sporting groups and activities also take place in the hall, including St Ippolyts Table Tennis Club which meets weekly. Catering for beginners to the First Division league with no age restrictions, this is the perfect place to practice.

For more rigorous exercise, the hall also hosts reasonably priced zumba, yoga and dancing lessons every week.

The village also has its own football and bowls clubs, which meet on Orchard Close.

Related articles

Most Read

Hertfordshire towns make Zoopla’s property rich list

Harpenden has made Zoopla's 2019 Rich List. Pciture: Archant

Armed robber raids St Albans convenience store

This man is wanted in connection with a robbery at a convenience store in Oaklands.

St Albans couple stranded in Turkey after Thomas Cook goes under

St Albans couple Kieran Bourne and Lisa Power were stranded in Turkey after Thomas Cook ceased trading. Picture: Kieran Bourne

Full refunds offered to Thameslink and Great Northern passengers with cancelled Thomas Cook flights

Thameslink and Great Northern passengers are being offered refunds on their tickets to Luton and Gatwick after Thomas Cook ceased trading. Picture: Peter Alvey

St Albans BID manager resigns for London post

Former St Albans BID manager Helen Burridge at the George Street Gin and Jazz event. Picture: Stephanie Belton

Most Read

Hertfordshire towns make Zoopla’s property rich list

Harpenden has made Zoopla's 2019 Rich List. Pciture: Archant

Armed robber raids St Albans convenience store

This man is wanted in connection with a robbery at a convenience store in Oaklands.

St Albans couple stranded in Turkey after Thomas Cook goes under

St Albans couple Kieran Bourne and Lisa Power were stranded in Turkey after Thomas Cook ceased trading. Picture: Kieran Bourne

Full refunds offered to Thameslink and Great Northern passengers with cancelled Thomas Cook flights

Thameslink and Great Northern passengers are being offered refunds on their tickets to Luton and Gatwick after Thomas Cook ceased trading. Picture: Peter Alvey

St Albans BID manager resigns for London post

Former St Albans BID manager Helen Burridge at the George Street Gin and Jazz event. Picture: Stephanie Belton

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Rugby World Cup: Ups, down and player ratings as England beat USA

England's Jonathan Joseph is brought down during the 2019 Rugby World Cup match at the Kobe Misaki Stadium, Japan. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Police put partial closure order on St Albans address due to suspected criminal behaviour

Police put a partial closure order on an address in St Albans. Picture: Cambs Police

St Albans charity sleep event to teach parents about good bedtimes routines

The event will take place at St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Elyse Marks

New providers reviewing services offered at Harpenden Memorial Hospital

The future of Harpenden Memorial Hospital was discussed at a meeting attended by Central London Community Healthcare NHS Trust (CLCH), Herts Valleys CCG, and St Albans and Harpenden Patient Group. Photo: Krishan Bhungar.

St Albans Poundworld site may be turned into block of flats

Poundworld on St Peter's Street in St Albans.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists