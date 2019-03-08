Area Guide: The idyllic Hertfordshire village of Tewin

The Rose & Crown, Tewin. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Tewin is a small but perfectly formed village that offers its affluent residents an authentic slice of English countryside life. We found out more about it.

Located three miles from Welwyn Garden City, Tewin is also within an easy commute of Hertford, Hatfield and Stevenage.

It has an authentic community feel and residents believe in doing their bit to make it an even better place to be. Take Tewin Stores, for example. This shop/café/post office hybrid was established in 2007 and is run "by the village, for the village". As of August 2019 the sale of more than 3,000 shares resulted in the village owning the shop.

It's open daily and sells everything from newspapers, to bread, milk and locally-sourced eggs and bacon.

There is also a café on site, which serves all the classics, from English breakfast through to afternoon tea with bread that is baked fresh in house. For six hours a week Tewin Stores also houses a post office.

Tewin Stores, Tewin. Picture: DANNY LOO Tewin Stores, Tewin. Picture: DANNY LOO

History

Tewin dates back to Anglo-Saxon times and has been recorded in the Domesday Book as 'Tewinge' and 'Theinge'.

Tewin's name is derivative of the Old English words for the Norse god Tyr and meadow (Ing). It became known as 'Tewin' in the 18th century.

Tewin Green, Tewin. Picture: DANNY LOO Tewin Green, Tewin. Picture: DANNY LOO

There are several historic buildings in the village, including St Peter's Church dating back to 1086AD, 17th century cottages, and a pub thought to have been built in the 1500s.

St Peter's Church cemetery is the burial site of the first wife and two of the sons of Sir Geoffrey de Havilland, the famous aircraft designer who lived locally.

Property

Tewin Memorial Hall, Tewin. Picture: DANNY LOO Tewin Memorial Hall, Tewin. Picture: DANNY LOO

To give an idea of just how posh Tewin really is, of the ten homes currently listed for sale in the village on Rightmove, only one has an asking price below £1 million (a three-bed terrace with a price of £650,000).

According to Rightmove, Tewin, with an overall average price of £908,389 is more expensive than nearby Welwyn (£643,009), Woolmer Green (£343,688) and Welwyn Garden City (£390,225).

Schools

Tewin's village sign, Tewin. Picture: DANNY LOO Tewin's village sign, Tewin. Picture: DANNY LOO

Tewin Cowper is a small village school for children aged between four and 11. Unusually for a state primary school it has its own outdoor swimming pool. Older children compete in an inter-house swimming gala each year and the pool is open throughout the summer for the use of families. The school was rated 'good' by Ofsted at its last inspection.

Secondary school pupils travel to Stevenage, Hertford or Welwyn Garden City.

Transport

Although the village lacks a railway station, it's only a short drive to Welwyn North, Hertford North or Welwyn Garden City stations, from which regular train services run to London. There are also public bus services to Stevenage, Hertford and Welwyn Garden City.

Sports and leisure

Welcome to Tewin. Picture: DANNY LOO Welcome to Tewin. Picture: DANNY LOO

Local community group Friends of Tewin is behind many popular annual events, from maypole dancing at the village school to Carols on the Green in December. The group also organises an annual senior citizens' lunch.

An active over 50s club meets each Thursday, Tewin Table Tennis Club meets weekly between September and May and Tewin Tennis Club offers games for all ages and abilities on its two all-weather courts. More competitive players can get involved with the Datchworth league, playing against other Hertfordshire clubs.

Eating and drinking

The Plume of Feathers, Tewin. Picture: DANNY LOO The Plume of Feathers, Tewin. Picture: DANNY LOO

There are two pubs in the village: the Rose & Crown offers hearty pub grub from an idyllic setting right on the village green, while the Plume of Feathers serves food in a character-packed setting on Upper Green. Tewin Bury Farm on Hertford Road is a hugely popular four-star hotel which is well used as a wedding venue.

If your palate is less refined you will have to travel to Welwyn Garden City to find the nearest takeaway.

