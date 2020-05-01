Revealed: The most Googled ‘how to’ topics during lockdown

Searches for 'how to build a pergola' have gone through the roof during lockdown. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Archant

Many of us have been spending time at home during lockdown looking at ways of improving our outside space – and Googling some surprising home improvement topics.

According to a new study of average monthly search volumes on Google by Mojo Mortgages, there was a 90 per cent increase in ‘how to’ searches during April.

Searches for one particular outdoor garden feature experienced the biggest increase by far, with ‘how to build a pergola’ up by a whopping 950 per cent over the 30-day period.

This was followed by ‘how to get a pallet’ (550 per cent), ‘how to use compost’ (500 per cent) and ‘how to put down artificial turf’ (350 per cent).

Fence paint has also been trending on Google, with dark oak, slate grey, sage and autumn gold colours proving the most popular search queries.