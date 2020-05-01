Revealed: The most Googled ‘how to’ topics during lockdown
PUBLISHED: 11:09 01 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:18 01 May 2020
Many of us have been spending time at home during lockdown looking at ways of improving our outside space – and Googling some surprising home improvement topics.
According to a new study of average monthly search volumes on Google by Mojo Mortgages, there was a 90 per cent increase in ‘how to’ searches during April.
Searches for one particular outdoor garden feature experienced the biggest increase by far, with ‘how to build a pergola’ up by a whopping 950 per cent over the 30-day period.
This was followed by ‘how to get a pallet’ (550 per cent), ‘how to use compost’ (500 per cent) and ‘how to put down artificial turf’ (350 per cent).
‘How to…’ topics with the biggest increase in searches
Build a pergola - 950%
Get a pallet - 550%
Use compost - 500%
Put down artificial turf - 350%
Do decking - 300%
Lay a concrete slab - 300%
Build a fire pit - 300%
Do fence panelling - 250%
Create a patio - 250%
Make a bird feeder - 250%
Fence paint has also been trending on Google, with dark oak, slate grey, sage and autumn gold colours proving the most popular search queries.
