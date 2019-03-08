Revealed: The home renovations that don't need planning permission

Considering a renovation but not sure if you need planning permission? A new interactive tool can help with that.

Comparethemarket.com has put together a list of five home enhancements you can commence without the usual layers of red tape - assuming you adhere to the required size regulations.

Adding a porch isn't generally problem as long as it's no more than 3 metres above ground level, doesn't exceed 3 square metres in size and no part of it is within 2 metres of the home's boundary.

Sheds, summerhouses, greenhouses and garages are also fair game so long as they measure less than 15 square metres and aren't used for sleeping in.

In some areas, loft conversions don't need planning permission if they're no higher than the highest part of the roof and made in a similar material to the rest of the house.

Conservatories and fences are also generally OK, subject to size restrictions, though other criteria can apply to all of the above.

As ever, it's important to carry out the relevant checks before choosing a builder.

Chris King, head of home at Comparethemarket.com, said: "Make sure you've checked their reputation and they have the right liability insurance in place should they damage your property.

"Most home insurance policies don't cover poor or faulty workmanship so if the work carried out is poor or unfinished, it's likely your home insurance wouldn't be able to step in and come to the rescue."