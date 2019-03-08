Herts Advertiser Property

Revealed: The home renovations that don't need planning permission

PUBLISHED: 09:47 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:38 06 November 2019

Plenty of loft conversions don't require planning permission. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Plenty of loft conversions don't require planning permission. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

ronstik

Considering a renovation but not sure if you need planning permission? A new interactive tool can help with that.

Comparethemarket.com has put together a list of five home enhancements you can commence without the usual layers of red tape - assuming you adhere to the required size regulations.

Adding a porch isn't generally problem as long as it's no more than 3 metres above ground level, doesn't exceed 3 square metres in size and no part of it is within 2 metres of the home's boundary.

Sheds, summerhouses, greenhouses and garages are also fair game so long as they measure less than 15 square metres and aren't used for sleeping in.

You may also want to watch:

In some areas, loft conversions don't need planning permission if they're no higher than the highest part of the roof and made in a similar material to the rest of the house.

Conservatories and fences are also generally OK, subject to size restrictions, though other criteria can apply to all of the above.

As ever, it's important to carry out the relevant checks before choosing a builder.

Chris King, head of home at Comparethemarket.com, said: "Make sure you've checked their reputation and they have the right liability insurance in place should they damage your property.

"Most home insurance policies don't cover poor or faulty workmanship so if the work carried out is poor or unfinished, it's likely your home insurance wouldn't be able to step in and come to the rescue."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Thameslink train services affected by ‘operational incident’ at London St Pancras

Thameslink train services are affected by a London St Pancras 'operational incident'. Picture: Danny Loo

Two taken to hospital following crash near Hatfield

Coopers Green Lane was closed yesterday evening following a collision between a BMW and a Golf near the Hatfield Business Park turning. Picture: Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit

Harpenden heart failure patient enjoys surprise visit from Heartbeat actor

Heartbeat star Fiona Dolman with Harpenden fan Jamie Wilding.

Cadbury’s choose St Albans to film Christmas campaign

The pop-up Cadbury's stall in Market Place, St Albans.

St Albans school visits Zambia with football kit

St Columba'’s College, with the help of KitAid and Watford FC, delivered football kits to students at St Francis School in Zambia. Picture: St Columba's College

Most Read

Thameslink train services affected by ‘operational incident’ at London St Pancras

Thameslink train services are affected by a London St Pancras 'operational incident'. Picture: Danny Loo

Two taken to hospital following crash near Hatfield

Coopers Green Lane was closed yesterday evening following a collision between a BMW and a Golf near the Hatfield Business Park turning. Picture: Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit

Harpenden heart failure patient enjoys surprise visit from Heartbeat actor

Heartbeat star Fiona Dolman with Harpenden fan Jamie Wilding.

Cadbury’s choose St Albans to film Christmas campaign

The pop-up Cadbury's stall in Market Place, St Albans.

St Albans school visits Zambia with football kit

St Columba'’s College, with the help of KitAid and Watford FC, delivered football kits to students at St Francis School in Zambia. Picture: St Columba's College

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Call for volunteers at St Albans nightshelter winter beds project

Open Door is looking for volunteers to help St Albans' homeless this winter.

Revealed: The home renovations that don’t need planning permission

Plenty of loft conversions don't require planning permission. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Harpenden snapper picks up national distinction from Royal Photographic Society

One of Harpenden photographer Steve Collins' Royal Photographic Society submissions.

Remember, remember to not buy illegal fireworks on Guy Fawkes night

Be careful during the Guy Fawkes festive period. Picture: ARCHANT.

Redbourn Women’s Institute knits blankets for the needy

Susan David from Redbourn Women's Institute presenting a collection of 15 blankets to Rebecca Metcalfe at Vineyard Care Centre. Picture: Rhys David
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists