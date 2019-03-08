Area Guide: The historic Hertfordshire village of Kings Langley

High Street, Kings Langley. Picture: Danny Loo Archant

The historic village of Kings Langley offers a pleasant community feel within easy reach of bigger towns and cities. Elisha Mans found out more about this pretty part of Hertfordshire.

Christ Church Baptist, The Nap, Kings Langley. Picture: Danny Loo Christ Church Baptist, The Nap, Kings Langley. Picture: Danny Loo

Kings Langley lies 21 miles north-west of central London. Just north of Watford and south of the Chiltern Hills and Hemel Hempstead, its town and city connections on all sides make it a useful area for commuting.

The village has a rich and fascinating past; in the 13th century, Henry III recorded that he had a hunting hut in the area. Kings Langley was also the burial place for Richards II, until he was re-buried in Westminster Abbey.

With regard to the village's property market, the majority of sales in Kings Langley during the last year were semi-detached homes, selling for an average price of £505,444 according to Rightmove. Homes currently on the market include a five-bed £2.2 million detached house which was converted from a vicarage, a three-bed semi-detached home on Rockliffe Avenue for £500,000, and a two-bed apartment on Red Lion Lane at £310,000.

The countryside is close at hand. Picture: Danny Loo The countryside is close at hand. Picture: Danny Loo

Transport

The village lies just north of the M25, close to the M1, and is linked by a dual carriageway to Tring. Being a part of the London commuter belt, Kings Langley has excellent train links to the capital, Tring and the Midlands as well as regular local bus services.

Amenities

The Langley Butcher and The Lunch Box are two of the attractions on High Street. Picture: Danny Loo The Langley Butcher and The Lunch Box are two of the attractions on High Street. Picture: Danny Loo

Kings Langley's village centre has a community feel with its high street stores, cafes, restaurants and hairdressers.

The village has a Spar and a Boots pharmacy, alongside independent homeware and womenswear stores. Residents enjoy the local restaurants including the popular Oscar's Pizza Company, and Kings Langley Tandoori.

The village also boasts several locally frequented pubs as well as its own public library.

There is a launderette and a fish and chip shop on Hempstead Road. Picture: Danny Loo There is a launderette and a fish and chip shop on Hempstead Road. Picture: Danny Loo

Hemel Hempstead, St Albans and Watford, with their larger supermarkets and shopping areas, are all around a 20-minute drive away.

Schools

Kings Langley Primary School and Nursery, rated 'good' by Ofsted, has two classes of 30 children per year group from Reception to Year 6, as well as a full-time nursery. The school also offers breakfast and after-school clubs.

On the site of the primary school is the Three Villages Children's Centre which offers families support for children under five years old.

Kings Langley School, also rated 'good', is the mixed comprehensive secondary school for the area. The school prides itself on the following of its motto; 'unlocking potential for life'.

The independent Rudolf Steiner School, a private school which was based on creative curricula and unique teaching has now permanently closed due to numerous negative Ofsted reports and the silencing of parents' concerns by the school.

Sport and leisure

Sportspace Kings Langley, the village's own sports complex, includes a gym, football club, cricket club, swimming pool, racquet sport courts and exercise classes, as well as golf facilities nearby. The village also plays host to the popular Phasels Wood Scout Camp and Activity Centre, an outdoor activity area for young people with activities such as archery and abseiling.

Kings Langley owes much of its attraction to its neighbouring village, Leavesden, where the popular Warner Bros. Studio Tour is a much loved attraction among Harry Potter fans.