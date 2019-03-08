Area Guide: The upmarket Hertfordshire village of Brookmans Park

Popular Brookmans Park eateries include Tealicious and Methi Indian restaurant.

Located between Potters Bar and Hatfield with fantastic travel links into central London, the upmarket Hertfordshire village of Brookmans Park has a lot to offer. Lila Mendoza found out more.

Brookmans Park railway station provides train links to Hatfield, Potters Bar, and London King's Cross.

Boasting excellent schools, a countryside atmosphere and sense of village community that is ideal for anyone looking for somewhere peaceful but well-connected, there's a lot to like about Brookmans Park.

Transport

Brookmans Park railway station provides train links to Hatfield, Potters Bar, and London King's Cross in under 40 minutes. From Potters Bar station it is only a 15-minute journey to King's Cross.

Close to both the A1(M) and the M25, Brookmans Park also has excellent road links.

Brookmans Park's village centre.

Sport and leisure

Brookmans Park Golf Club has a stunning course set in mature parkland which is considered to be one of the best in Hertfordshire. In addition to its challenging 18-hole course, the club has excellent clubhouse facilities and regularly hosts renowned county golf events.

The Brookmans Park Lawn Tennis Club has four floodlit all weather courts, two hard courts, mini courts for younger players, and a clubhouse

The professional horse riding school Raybrook Riding can also be found in Brookmans Park, and is highly rated for both beginners and experienced riders.

Brookmans Park is between Hatfield and Potters Bar.

The nearby North Mymms Park has a stunning mansion house with beautiful grounds, and is often hired out for weddings and events.

Gobions Wood nature reserve provides beautiful paths through woodland for a peaceful local stroll. The Folly Arch is a notable local landmark estimated to have been built in the 18th century.

Schools

There are many popular schools in and around Brookmans Park.

Brookmans Park's amenities include a butcher, bakery, pharmacy, dry cleaner and small Co-operative supermarket.

Brookmans Park Primary School and Chancellor's School - a co-educational secondary with sixth form - were rated 'good' by Ofsted in their last inspections.

The highly over-subscribed Dame Alice Owens school in Potters Bar is a partially selective secondary school rated by Ofsted as 'outstanding' in 2009, offering few highly demanded places.

The independent day and boarding girls' school, Queenswood, is also located nearby, and was named the top tennis school for girls in the UK by the Lawn Tennis Association earlier this year.

Food

In terms of food and drink there are a couple of local spots that are very popular. Brookmans is a recently refurbished pub located in the heart of the village, and is perfect for a coffee, drink or pub lunch. The contemporary pub has a smart and open décor with a central island bar as well as private rooms available for hire.

Cock O' the North is located nearby and offers a stylish British pub experience, with a great selection of wines to accompany a classic roast dinner.

The Tealicious tea room is a local favourite, offering a wide range of teas, coffees and freshly baked goods.

Brookmans Park also hosts a range of popular Indian restaurants such as Raj Tandoori, as well as a Chinese restaurant and fish and chip shop.

Amenities

The village has many convenient amenities, including a butcher, bakery, pharmacy, dry cleaner and small Co-operative supermarket.

Additionally, there is a library, dentist, two barbers and a hairdresser, as well as a vet and pet groomer. Plus, Brent Cross shopping centre is only a 20-minute journey away.

Within Brookmans Park there is a United Reformed Church which is very welcoming, and regularly hosts an arts festival.

Claims to fame

The village is a favourite with celebrities, many of whom have called Brookmans Park home over the years, including former England and Spurs stars Gary Mabbutt and Martin Chivers - in fact the latter was landlord of the Brookmans Park Hotel (now Brookmans) for many years.

Singer and former X Factor judge Tulisa Contostavlos rented the palatial Edge House on Kentish Lane until 2014, when it sold for £4.2m.

According to local legend, Brookmans Park is where the nursery rhyme Little Miss Muffet originates - with the subject being daughter to Dr Thomas Muffet, an entomologist, who lived in the area between 1553 and 1604.