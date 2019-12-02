Area Guide: The Hertfordshire village of Boxmoor

Some of Boxmoor's period homes. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Immediately west of Hemel Hempstead, just off the famous Magic Roundabout, is the village of Boxmoor - a small place with its own unique identity. We found out more about it.

Scenic Boxmoor. Picture: DANNY LOO Scenic Boxmoor. Picture: DANNY LOO

The name 'Boxmoor' is derived from the box tree and the watermeadows that run alongside the River Bulbourne.

It was once the site of a Mesolithic camp, discovered from stone tools dated 1500 to 6000BC, and there are also remains of a Roman villa from the 1st and 2nd century.

For a long period of time, Boxmoor remained undeveloped. Apart from the Fishery Inn, which served as a refreshment stop for coach and canal travellers and is still in operation today, Boxmoor was little more than grazing land for sheep.

It wasn't until the London and Birmingham Railway was forced to build its main line and station a mile to the west of neighbouring Hemel Hempstead that Boxmoor began to grow.

The Box Moor Trust Old Barn, Boxmoor. Picture: DANNY LOO The Box Moor Trust Old Barn, Boxmoor. Picture: DANNY LOO

While the area was absorbed into Hemel during the '50s and '60s, the railway being renamed in the process, Boxmoor still retains much of its rural land and heritage.

The Box Moor Trust, founded in 1594, continues to own and protect much of the surrounding area, ensuring that it remains free for residents to use and enjoy.

Property

The Canal in Boxmoor. Picture: DANNY LOO The Canal in Boxmoor. Picture: DANNY LOO

Boxmoor has long been a popular destination for couples moving out of London looking to settle down, and it has many family homes with large gardens.

One such property currently on the market is a gated five-bed detached house on Latchford Place, which has an asking price of £1m. According to Rightmove, the average selling price of a property in the village last year was £427,054

Leisure

St John's Road, Boxmoor. Picture: DANNY LOO St John's Road, Boxmoor. Picture: DANNY LOO

From St John's Road, you can immediately step onto one of many natural walking paths or areas beside the river.

These large open spaces are perfect for family outings and picnics, especially Heath Park where Boxmoor Cricket Club play and which also features a children's play area.

Or, you can continue on into the rolling hills around the neighbouring residential areas of Felden and Chaulden. For whatever purpose - leisurely stroll, family outing, dog-walking - Boxmoor has acres upon acres of preserved natural space freely accessible on foot from any part of the area.

In Boxmoor, green space is never far away. Picture: DANNY LOO In Boxmoor, green space is never far away. Picture: DANNY LOO

Amenities

There is a cluster of local shops and services along St John's Road, including a post office, a GP's surgery, a pharmacy, a jewellers, a florist and an estate agency. There is a dental practice and other amenities around the corner in Chaulden.

St Mary and St Joseph Catholic Church, Boxmoor. Picture: DANNY LOO St Mary and St Joseph Catholic Church, Boxmoor. Picture: DANNY LOO

Transport

Just 27 miles north of London, Boxmoor enjoys easy access tothe M1 and the M25.

Rail connections to Euston from Hemel Hempstead Station take around half an hour.

Boxmoor Village Store, St John's Road, Boxmoor. Picture: DANNY LOO Boxmoor Village Store, St John's Road, Boxmoor. Picture: DANNY LOO

Schools

There are several 'good' schools in and around the village, with Boxmoor Primary, Pixies Hill Primary and St Rose's Catholic Infants' School all picking up this ranking from Ofsted at their last inspections.

Popular secondaries include Hemel Hempstead School, a comprehensive with sixth form between Boxmoor and Hemel, which is also rated 'good'.

Nearby fee-paying alternatives including Westbrook Hay Prep School, Lockers Park and Abbot's Hill.

Food and Drink

There are several restaurants and pubs in Boxmoor, including the historic canalside Fishery Inn, featuring a waterside view and traditional pub food.

A Harvester sits directly outside the station and there are two pubs, the Three Blackbirds on St John's Road and a family-run sports bar, The Post Office Arms, on Puller Road - something for everyone to enjoy.