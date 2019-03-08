Area Guide: The Hertfordshire market town of Tring

The quaint market town of Tring has something for everyone to enjoy. Eva Clifford found out more about this pretty part of Hertfordshire.

Nestled in a gap in the Chiltern Hills known as Tring Gap, the historic town of Tring lies just outside The Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

While it was cited in the Domesday Book of 1086, Tring's settlements date back as far as the prehistoric period. Its name is believed to have originated from the Anglo-Saxon Tredunga or Trehangr ('Tre', meaning 'tree' and the suffix 'ing' implying 'a slope where trees grow').

Indeed, the town has no shortage of beautiful scenery, with Tring Park and nearby nature reserve and waterways. Situated 30 miles north of London, Tring is now largely a commuter town home to a selection of independent stores, cafes, bars and restaurants.

Transport links

Tring is easily reachable by car from London, with the A41 connecting the town to the M24 and M1.

The station links Tring to London Euston as well as major interchanges such as Watford Junction and Clapham Junction.

There is also a regular bus service connecting Tring to nearby towns.

Sport and leisure

Tring has three local football clubs: Tring Athletic, Tring Town and Tring Corinthians, all playing in the Spartan South Midlands Football League. The town also has a youth club, Tring Tornadoes, for boys and girls aged up to 16, plus a rugby club, hockey club and cricket club.

For a more comprehensive sporting experience, the Tring Sports Centre can be found in the grounds of Tring School. The building contains a 25m pool, artificial football pitch and multi-purpose sports hall, which are all open for public use.

The town has plenty of walking routes around the Tring Reservoirs and along the Grand Union Canal, while the Tring Natural History Museum is another popular attraction - one of its eccentric highlights being the grinning polar bear.

Built in 1889, the museum houses the collections of Walter Rothschild, and hosts regular exhibitions.

Tring Local History Museum on Brook Street, offers an interactive and engaging timeline of the town's history for children and adults.

Between the station and the town you can find the 35-acre grounds of Pendley Manor Hotel, where the annual open-air Shakespeare Festival takes place.

Food and drink

A local favourite is the Kings Arms, a traditional pub serving good quality British food and well-kept ales. Another popular option is Crockers' Chef's Table, which offers "the ultimate in relaxed fine dining". Diners are invited to take a seat at the 15-seat chef's table and watch as their food is prepared in front of them using fresh, seasonal ingredients.

For an upmarket, modern vibe, try Lussmans - an independent fish and grill restaurant located in The Old Bank in central Tring - which brings ethical and sustainable dining to the high street.

Schools

Popular schools include Tring School, which is a Christian secondary school attached to the church of St Peter and St Paul. Located on Mortimer Hill, it hosts approximately 1,500 pupils aged between 11 and 18. It was rated 'good' in its most recent Ofsted inspection.

Rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted, Goldfield Infants' and Nursery School prides itself on its diversity. With a capacity of 240, it welcomes all children aged three to seven.

For creative types, there's also Tring Park School for the Perfordming Arts - an independent school specialising in acting, dance and musical theatre.

