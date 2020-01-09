Herts Advertiser Property

Area Guide: The Apsley area of Hemel Hempstead

PUBLISHED: 10:32 10 January 2020

Apsley's McDonalds, pictured right, is more attractive than most of the fast food chain's branches. Picture: DANNY LOO

Apsley's McDonalds, pictured right, is more attractive than most of the fast food chain's branches. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Now a suburb of Hemel Hempstead, Apsley has a rich history as a renowned centre for paper manufacture. We found out more about this part of Hertfordshire.

Some of Apsley's period homes. Picture: DANNY LOOSome of Apsley's period homes. Picture: DANNY LOO

Situated in the valley of the Chiltern Hills, at the confluence of the rivers Gade and Bulbourne, Apsley is widely seen as the birthplace of paper's industrial revolution.

Apsley Mill began making paper in 1778, and was bought by industry giant John Dickinson in 1809; his paper mills, which were based along the Grand Union Canal, dominated local industry.

The canal meant Apsley was ideally located for the trade route between London and the Midlands, and is now favoured by walkers and cyclists travelling between Kings Langley and Hemel Hempstead.

The former industrial buildings now operate as pubs and cafés, among other attractions.

London Road, Apsley. Picture: DANNY LOOLondon Road, Apsley. Picture: DANNY LOO

Also of interest is St Mary's church, a Grade II listed building which was first consecrated in 1871.

Transport

Direct train links from Apsley station to London Euston take around half an hour.

The Grand Union Canal, Apsley. Picture: DANNY LOOThe Grand Union Canal, Apsley. Picture: DANNY LOO

An excellent road network is also close at hand, with the M1, M25 and A41 all nearby.

Property

Apsley's housing stock consists mainly of terraced and semi-detached houses and one and two bedroom flats, many of them with water views.

Welcome to Apsley. Picture: DANNY LOOWelcome to Apsley. Picture: DANNY LOO

A handful of canalside homes are currently for sale, including a two-bed apartment on The Embankment for £325,000 and a brand new one-bed flat on Albion Court for offers in excess of £250,000.

You may also want to watch:

Schools

London Road, Apsley. Picture: DANNY LOOLondon Road, Apsley. Picture: DANNY LOO

There are some excellent educational institutions in Apsley, including Two Waters Primary School in High Ridge Close, which was rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted at its last inspection.

Nearby secondary schools include Kings Langley School and Longdean School (both 'good').

Abbot's Hill School on Bunkers Lane is an independent day school for girls aged four to 16, which also accepts boys into the nursery. It was a boarding school until 2003 and still retains a communal feel.

This area guide is sponsored by Frost's, who have offices in St Albans, Marshalswick, Wheathampstead and Harpenden (www.frosts.co.uk/branches)This area guide is sponsored by Frost's, who have offices in St Albans, Marshalswick, Wheathampstead and Harpenden (www.frosts.co.uk/branches)

Sport and leisure

Fishing is allowed along the canal, but don't forget your rod licence! Canoeing is permitted, too, and you can also tee off at the tranquil Victorian Shendish Manor golf course.

Then there's the Frogmore Paper Mill museum on Fourdrinier Way. A paper mill since the 1700s, it now doubles as a not-for-profit attraction with its own visitor centre, office space and various classes, including life drawing and bookbinding.

While it may have diversified, it continues to fulfil its original function on a smaller scale, including making banana stem paper for cosmetics chain, Lush.

Homes in Apsley. Picture: DANNY LOOHomes in Apsley. Picture: DANNY LOO

Apsley Mills Retail Park on London Road is home to stores including Carphone Warehouse, The Range, Argos, Carpetright and Currys PC World.

Food and drink

Your food needs are well catered for in Apsley, with the marina offering up a number of dining options. These include Marina Spice Lounge on Dickinson Quay, which is rated one of the best in the wider Hemel area, and Calzone Essential pizzeria.

Daventry Retail Park. Picture: DANNY LOODaventry Retail Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

The Paper Mill pub serves tasty grub and refreshing beer at a relaxing terraced canalside location on Stationers Place.

The Oddfellows Arms on the corner of Weymouth Street provides the chance to share a drink in an intimate setting and enjoy live music and comedy, while Bull Rodizio is a unique Brazilian steakhouse with fine service.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

St Albans gets new ‘chat benches’ to help combat loneliness

Newly elected MP Daisy Cooper is supporting the new benches located on: Longacres park, Drakes Drive open space, Camp play area, Foxcroft play area, Sopwell Nunnery Green space. Verulamium park, Oysterfields Park, Victoria playing field, Clarence park and Fleetville park, Picture: Rob Cooper

Closure order on St Albans address after antisocial behaviour and suspected drug offences

Police imposed a closure order in Telford Court in St Albans following reports of antisocial behaviour and drug offences. Picture: Herts police

Air ambulance lands as man seriously injured in St Albans crash

Images from the scene of the crash in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

St Albans named London’s top commuter hotspot

St Albans has topped Yopa's 2020 London Commuter Guide. Picture: DANNY LOO

Increase in train prices ‘a kick in the teeth’ for St Albans commuters

St Albans commuters are faced with a 2.7 per cent hike in train fares. Picture: Peter Alvey

Most Read

St Albans gets new ‘chat benches’ to help combat loneliness

Newly elected MP Daisy Cooper is supporting the new benches located on: Longacres park, Drakes Drive open space, Camp play area, Foxcroft play area, Sopwell Nunnery Green space. Verulamium park, Oysterfields Park, Victoria playing field, Clarence park and Fleetville park, Picture: Rob Cooper

Closure order on St Albans address after antisocial behaviour and suspected drug offences

Police imposed a closure order in Telford Court in St Albans following reports of antisocial behaviour and drug offences. Picture: Herts police

Air ambulance lands as man seriously injured in St Albans crash

Images from the scene of the crash in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

St Albans named London’s top commuter hotspot

St Albans has topped Yopa's 2020 London Commuter Guide. Picture: DANNY LOO

Increase in train prices ‘a kick in the teeth’ for St Albans commuters

St Albans commuters are faced with a 2.7 per cent hike in train fares. Picture: Peter Alvey

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Air ambulance lands as man seriously injured in St Albans crash

Images from the scene of the crash in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

St Albans city centre road closed following crash

Holywell Hill is currently closed. Picture: Google Maps

Parking restriction lifted at St Albans visitor centre

St Albans district council is allowing Highfield Park Visitor Centre's car park to remain open in the evenings. Picture: Google Street View

Area Guide: The Apsley area of Hemel Hempstead

Apsley's McDonalds, pictured right, is more attractive than most of the fast food chain's branches. Picture: DANNY LOO

Take the Rennie Grove Hospice Care 30-day virtual challenge

Rennie Grove Hospice Care is encouraging people to take part in a 30-day virtual challenge. Picture: Rennie Grove
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists