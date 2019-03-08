Area Guide: All about Aldenham

The church remains at the heart of Aldenham village life. Picture: Danny Loo Archant

Only 15 miles from central London and home to renowned private schools, Aldenham is a civil parish that became part of Radlett in 1865. Candela Orobitg found out more about it.

Aldenham is conveniently located for both Radlett and Watford. Picture: Danny Loo Aldenham is conveniently located for both Radlett and Watford. Picture: Danny Loo

A picturesque village three miles north east of Watford and two miles south west Radlett, Aldenham is probably smaller today than it was 500 years ago due to its land being sold to the highest bidders during the Reformation.

Schools

Aldenham is known for being home to some of the most prestigious private schools in the country.

Aldenham School, described as "small, smart and with traditional style" was founded in 1597, and is now a private school with a mixture of boarding and day students of both genders.

Welcome to Aldenham. Picture: Danny Loo Welcome to Aldenham. Picture: Danny Loo

Haberdashers' Aske's Boys' School - which has a girls' school linked to it - was named as the Sunday Times Independent Secondary School of the Year in 2017.

On the other hand, there is a choice of state schools in the neighbouring area of Bushey, such as Little Reddings Primary School and Bushey Meads secondary school. They were both rated 'Good' by Ofsted in their latest reports.

Church

The golf club is one of Aldenham's main attractions. Picture: Danny Loo The golf club is one of Aldenham's main attractions. Picture: Danny Loo

Crucial to the village is St John's Baptist Church. Being built around the mid-13th century, it boasts "750 years of continuous worship" and still serves the local community well, with three services every Sunday.

As a matter of fact, the church and the village have featured in a variety of media productions, from films such as Confessions of a Window Cleaner to Coldplay's music video for Life in Technicolor.

Transport

Aldenham's attractive village green, as seen from Church Lane. Picture: Danny Loo Aldenham's attractive village green, as seen from Church Lane. Picture: Danny Loo

The village has excellent transport links due to its close proximity to the M25, M1 and A1(M). Additionally, Radlett station is a six-minute drive from the village while Elstree and Borehamwood station is around 12 minutes away. Both have direct train connections into London.

Sport and leisure

St John the Baptist church, Aldenham. Picture: Danny Loo St John the Baptist church, Aldenham. Picture: Danny Loo

Aldenham Golf & Country Club offers nine and 18-hole courses designed to challenge every level of golfer. Additionally, its dining rooms host regular private events, from corporate dinners to birthday parties and weddings.

Aldenham Country Park is a beautiful 175-acre green space offering activities for all ages, from pony rides to survival workshops. They also offer the option to camp, and even glamp, within the facilities.

The Aldenham Adventure Playground is an outdoor and indoor play area also based in the country park.

Aldenham Sailing Club offers dinghy sailing to members of all abilities from the park's a 60-acre lake.

Food

The citizens of Aldenham have a couple of nearby spots where they can grab a bite, including The Round Bush pub on Roundbush Lane. The pub ranks as the ninth best restaurant in the Watford area on Trip Advisor out of 196 eateries.

Property

When it comes to housing Aldenham is definitely at the pricier end of the property market.

At the moment, the most expensive property to buy within the village would be a five bedroom detached house on The Volte for £1,450,000, whereas the cheapest is a one bedroom barn conversion for £299,950.