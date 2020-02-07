St Albans residents asked to nominate good cause for cash prize

Do you know a local group, organiation or individual that's deserving of a cash injection? A national home building firm would like to hear from you if so.

Taylor Wimpey - responsible for the Beaumont Gardens development on Sutton Road and Oaklands Grange off Sandpit Lane - is asking residents to nominate causes that they think are deserving of a £500 helping hand.

Be it a contribution towards new equipment, a personal fundraising challenge, or anything in between, Taylor Wimpey would like to hear about it.

Simply email the name of the nominee, along with a brief description of why they have been nominated, to builtforstalbans@taylorwimpey-pr.co.uk.

The deadline for nominations is Saturday February 29, and only one email per person will be counted.

The winner will be announced in March and the group, organisation or individual with the most nominations will be awarded the £500 prize.

Nikki Gibson, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey North Thames, said: "We are delighted to offer the opportunity for a deserving group, organisation or individual in St Albans to start the new year with a donation.

"We are committed to giving back to the local communities in which we're building and hope that our support will go some way towards helping the winner of our competition to achieve their 2020 goals."