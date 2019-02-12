Property developer presents St Albans charity with £19,000 cheque

Peter Gurr presenting the cheque to Verity Bramwell. Picture: Taylor Wimpey Archant

Residential property developer Taylor Wimpey has presented local suicide prevention charity the OLLIE Foundation with a cheque for more than £19,000.

Following a busy schedule of fundraising events during 2018, employees of Taylor Wimpey North Thames handed over the cheque for £19,102.62.

The funding will help support the charity’s aim to prevent youth suicide by providing vital suicide intervention training.

Peter Gurr, managing director of Taylor Wimpey North Thames, said: “The OLLIE Foundation does such important work in raising awareness of suicide and helping to support those who have been affected by it.

“We were delighted to be able to provide the charity with a donation which we hope will help them to maintain and develop the fantastic services they already provide in and around St Albans.”

Verity Bramwell, operations manager of the OLLIE Foundation, said: “We are immensely grateful to Taylor Wimpey North Thames for their tremendous fundraising efforts and support.

“Their sizeable donation will help OLLIE cover some of our core costs, which every charity incurs, but are often difficult to fund.

“In addition to the fundraising, we are also grateful for the opportunities Peter has given us to have educational and informative conversations about mental health and suicide within the workplace.”

Taylor Wimpey is behind two current developments in St Albans – Beaumont Gardens on Sutton Road and Oaklands Grange off Sandpit Lane.