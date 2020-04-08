Herts Advertiser Property

Families urged to get creative with Easter design competition

PUBLISHED: 09:23 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:33 08 April 2020

The lockdown offers a cracking opportunity to get creative - and win! Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fancy some Amazon vouchers? Well, design an egg-cellent Easter egg and the prize could be yours!

Taylor Wimpey North Thames is inviting families that live at and around the homebuilder’s Oaklands Grange development in St Albans to design an Easter egg.

Simply download the template from the Taylor Wimpey website and send your creation, along with your name and location, to norththameseaster@taylorwimpey-pr.co.uk.

The deadline is Friday April 10 and an undisclosed amount of Amazon vouchers is up for grabs.

To find out more and to download the template, visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/find-your-home/england/hertfordshire/st-albans/oaklands-grange

