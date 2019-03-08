Student living: 13 things to make your halls or house shares more homely

Student essentials: a selection of packing and storage items from Ikea. Picture: PA Photo/Handout Archant

Few facets of student life require as much thought and planning as what to pile into the back of the car before setting off to your new digs.

Photo memo board, Matalan. Picture: PA Photo/Handout Photo memo board, Matalan. Picture: PA Photo/Handout

Deciding how to pimp up your pad and feel right at home, when you're actually miles away from home, can be tricky. Taking time to snap up a few home comforts and kitchen-cupboard essentials will help you make your best start to student life.

1. Photo Memo Board (62cm x 50cm), £12, Smiling Face Potted Plant, £8, Giraffe Artificial Succulent, £8, Matalan

'With great love' cushion and other items from a selection at Morrisons. See PA Feature INTERIORS University. Picture: PA Photo/Handout 'With great love' cushion and other items from a selection at Morrisons. See PA Feature INTERIORS University. Picture: PA Photo/Handout

Styling a mood board with some of your favourite accessories, photos and reminders will channel some positive vibes, and these cute faux potted plants generate a warm welcome. The wooden frame's lightweight and comes with clips.

2. With Great Love Cushion, £10, Ochre Knitted Pom Pom Cushion, £14, Grey Knitted Pom Pom Throw (150cm x 200cm), £30, Morrisons

If you're lucky enough to have an armchair to curl into while swotting up, these pom-pom cushions and matching throw will make it much more homely - and snug enough to double up on the bed.

Apartment living ceramic planter from the Argos Home range. Picture: PA Photo/Handout Apartment living ceramic planter from the Argos Home range. Picture: PA Photo/Handout

3. Apartment Living Ceramic Planter, £18, Argos

If succulents aren't your thing, surrounding yourself with some lush greenery will create a calm and peaceful space.

Foldable grey felt storage basket, Dunelm. Picture: PA Photo/Handout Foldable grey felt storage basket, Dunelm. Picture: PA Photo/Handout

4. Foldable Grey Felt Storage Basket, £8, Dunelm

Pretty neat, eh? This storage basket is roomy enough to carry wardrobe essentials... and it folds flat when everything's been folded and hung.

5. Sandwich Maker, £7.99, Aldi

Aldi sandwich maker, alongside other items from a selection at Aldi. Picture: PA Photo/Handout Aldi sandwich maker, alongside other items from a selection at Aldi. Picture: PA Photo/Handout

Let's face it, breakfast and brunch isn't all avocado toast and poached eggs. Nothing beats the simple pleasure of a cheese toasty and mug of builder's tea.

6. Century Studio Retro Floral Enamel Mug, £5, Morrisons, in-store

Floral-printed enamel mug, Morrisons. Picture: PA Photo/Handout Floral-printed enamel mug, Morrisons. Picture: PA Photo/Handout

On those grubby grey mornings, your cuppa will taste that much better in this Orla Kiely-inspired printed mug, which looks like the real deal - at a fraction of the price.

7. 20 Piece Kitchen Essentials Starter Set, £22, Argos

Argos Home's 20-piece kitchen essential starter set. Picture: PA Photo/Handout Argos Home's 20-piece kitchen essential starter set. Picture: PA Photo/Handout

Meeting assignment deadlines is a celebration in itself, and with so many student socials, this kitchen starter set is a must.

8. Student Living Range Non-Iron Stripe Double Duvet Set, £10.99, Cushions, £5.99, Large Diamond Rug, £14.99, Aldi

This printed bedding offers great value for money, and we love the idea of styling it with a scatter rug - great for bare feet on a chilly morning.

Stripe double duvet set, cushions and diamond rug from Aldi Student Living range. See PA Feature. Picture: PA Photo/Handout Stripe double duvet set, cushions and diamond rug from Aldi Student Living range. See PA Feature. Picture: PA Photo/Handout

9. Tommy Yellow Metal Desk Lamp, £18, Habitat

This spotlight is the smartest way to focus on that essay paper or student mag.

Tommy yellow metal desk lamp, Habitat. Picture: PA Photo/Handout Tommy yellow metal desk lamp, Habitat. Picture: PA Photo/Handout

10. Selection of Macadam metal folding chairs, £12 each, Habitat

These foldable chairs in funky shades can double up as a holding station for books and mags, if you're short on a side table.

11. Mustard and Grey Circles Bedding Set - Single, £12, Argos

Macadam metal folding chairs, Habitat. Picture: PA Photo/Handout Macadam metal folding chairs, Habitat. Picture: PA Photo/Handout

This dotted bed linen shouts designer and makes a big impact for a small price.

12. Lights & Darks Section Laundry Sorter, £12, Foldable Fabric Storage Box, £7, Egyptian Cotton Towels, from £5 to £15, Matalan

Mustard and grey bedding set from the Argos Home range. Picture: PA Photo/Handout. Mustard and grey bedding set from the Argos Home range. Picture: PA Photo/Handout.

Always pack more hangers than you think you'll need (they're likely to go missing) and keep towels bright, so you know they're yours. A whites and darks washing bag in one keeps it neat, and you can never have too many storage boxes.

13. Grey Over Door Mirror, £8, Wilko

A mirror is a must and this full-length one easily hooks over the door. The reflection will dress up your digs too, making it look bigger and brighter.