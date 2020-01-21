Herts Advertiser Property

Property Spotlight: A barn conversion on the outskirts of Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 14:24 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:34 21 January 2020

The Granary, Weston Road, Stevenage. Picture: Fine & Country

The Granary, Weston Road, Stevenage. Picture: Fine & Country

The Granary is a stunning four bedroom Green Oak timber-framed barn conversion, located in a private gated courtyard development on a leafy no through road on the outer fringes of Stevenage.

The bright dining area provides views of the garden. Picture: Fine & CountryThe bright dining area provides views of the garden. Picture: Fine & Country

Converted in 2000 and consisting of nine separate dwellings, The Granary was originally built for agricultural use as a cow shed to the neighbouring farm.

It has since been subdivided and sympathetically developed into an impressive residential enclave featuring all nine properties circumventing a central courtyard.

With individual parking and a private gated entrance, this residence would therefore be perfect for a family or a bolthole for anyone wishing to have a part time UK residency.

With a west facing sunny garden, a plethora of original features and fine views across Forster countryside off the rear elevations, this property is a home to be admired and enjoyed for years to come.

Property Facts

Weston Road, Stevenage

The property boasts a sunny, west-facing garden. Picture: Fine & CountryThe property boasts a sunny, west-facing garden. Picture: Fine & Country

Guide price: £625,000

Fine & Country, 01462 222555, www.fineandcountry.com

