Property Spotlight: A barn conversion on the outskirts of Stevenage
PUBLISHED: 14:24 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:34 21 January 2020
Archant
The Granary is a stunning four bedroom Green Oak timber-framed barn conversion, located in a private gated courtyard development on a leafy no through road on the outer fringes of Stevenage.
Converted in 2000 and consisting of nine separate dwellings, The Granary was originally built for agricultural use as a cow shed to the neighbouring farm.
It has since been subdivided and sympathetically developed into an impressive residential enclave featuring all nine properties circumventing a central courtyard.
With individual parking and a private gated entrance, this residence would therefore be perfect for a family or a bolthole for anyone wishing to have a part time UK residency.
You may also want to watch:
With a west facing sunny garden, a plethora of original features and fine views across Forster countryside off the rear elevations, this property is a home to be admired and enjoyed for years to come.
Property Facts
Weston Road, Stevenage
Guide price: £625,000
Fine & Country, 01462 222555, www.fineandcountry.com