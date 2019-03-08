Star sign style: An astrologist’s guide to organising your interiors

Looking for home style inspiration? It’s all written in the stars, as Gabrielle Fagan discovers.

hether you’re an artsy Taurus, an orderly Virgo or a cosy Cancer, your star sign could reveal a lot about your home style - according to New York astrologist, Lisa Stardust.

She’s teamed up with sofa and carpet specialists ScS (scs.co.uk) to produce a ‘decor horoscope’, if you will, with guidance on creating ideal settings for all 12 signs of the zodiac.

Here’s Stardust’s guide to creating a horoscope-inspired space...

ARIES

The ‘firstborn’ of the zodiac often has a competitive desire to be the best and serve as the spark of inspiration for all the other astrological signs, says Stardust.

“Aries love to be surrounded with bright colours, which are a boost for their passionate, hot-blooded nature and suit their powerful dynamic attitude,” she declares.

“A pop of colour in the kitchen or in their home accessories harmonise with their fiery energy, and they find it calming. Reds and hot pinks are particularly appealing, but they could opt for energising coral and electric citrus shades, which are on-trend right now.”

STAR TIP: Crammed bookshelves and displays of coffee-table books are Aries’ trademark, giving them a chance to subtly boast about their intelligence, as well as adding decoration and personality to rooms.

TAURUS

Ruled by tender Venus, Taureans are the most artistic and sensual members of the zodiac, notes Stardust, and need their homes to appeal to all four senses: Taste, sight, touch and smell.

“Lovers of the finer things in life, Tauruses will insist on premium quality for their furnishings and details, such as paint for walls,” she says. “A matte neutral shade, or more specifically a fashionable cream, serves as a suitable base palette and acts as the perfect backdrop for their art and favourite metallic accessories.

“As texture and sense are so important, a scented candle is a must-have finishing touch.”

STAR TIP: A luxurious bedroom and sensual textures - think satin, faux fur, and linen - really appeal. Decorations should feature soft calming colour tones, such as a dusty blush or powdered aqua.

GEMINI

Known as the intellectuals and communicators of the zodiac, the twins are known for their fast wit and intelligence, and ability to win anyone over with their charm, says Stardust.

“Although Geminis prefer to be surrounded by stark white walls, this doesn’t mean they have a bland personality,” she says. “Their preference for minimal colour is simply because Geminis are, in themselves, the vibrant essence of the room. They prefer to have simple decor, so their home’s a relaxing environment.”

STAR TIP: Light, airy rooms without fuss and clutter - especially the living area - suit Geminis. Their preference is for pared-back decor, so think shutters rather than curtains, hard floors and a few rugs, streamlined furniture (including a glass coffee table) and plenty of plants.

CANCER

The crab may have a tough exterior but inside, they’re deeply sensitive and emotional.

“Creating a cosy bedroom should be a priority for these homebodies,” says Stardust. “The most important element of the Cancerian bedroom is actually the bed throw, which is where you’ll find them snuggling up in their cocoon. A thick knitted throw, or even a quilted design, is their favoured way to dress a bed.”

STAR TIP: Lilac should be central to their colour scheme, as it evokes a sense of creativity and peace and allows Cancers to relax. Patterned curtains, plus a coordinating blind, cater to their need for privacy, and create a sanctuary where they can retreat and shut out the world.

LEO

Dramatic, generous, kind - are all words to describe Leos, says Stardust. With their need to be loved and admired, Leo’s love a home filled with stylish objects, such as statement mirrors, velvet sofas and dressers displaying with treasured collections.

“Regal colours, such as royal blue and vibrant berry reds, serve as great accents for the lion’s lair, as they like to be surrounded by hues that represent their bold personality,” Stardust explains.

“An expensive or unusual piece of art is a sign of their experimental nature, and they also love a talking point in their home.”

STAR TIP: Alongside bold tones, Leos love metallic finishes - particularly gold tones, which, when combined with jewel shades, help conjure a dramatic and elegant space.

VIRGO

Loyal and hardworking Virgo is the most careful and patient of all the signs, and they’ll prefer to analyse situations before committing, says Stardust.

“Never satisfied with their home furnishings, Virgos tend to redecorate often. If you live with one, it’s worth remembering they take their time to make decisions, so don’t try to rush them!” warns Stardust.

“Ideally, they need a core of functional investment pieces, so changes can be made more easily in details and accessories, avoiding the need for pricey revamps. Ample bookshelves, hanging plants and - a classic staple - a brown leather sofa will feature in their decor.”

STAR TIP: Muted shades for walls, rather than too much over-powering colour, appeals. A chalkboard painted wall makes a great addition, as Virgos love making lists and plans.

LIBRA

Lovers of peace, flair, charm and grace, Libras are known for their intellectualism, romanticism and fairness, says Stardust.

“Their ‘champagne wishes and caviar dreams’ tendency makes them crave a home interior of sophisticated beauty.

“Light accents of pink - especially rose or dusty pinks - or greys, combined with muted bronzes and golds, appeal to their romantic approach.”

STAR TIP: Statement pieces and sparkly accents - such as glittering chandeliers, large mirrors and chic home bars or trolleys stocked with beautiful glassware - will work a treat.

SCORPIO

A reputation for being strong-willed with hidden depths makes Scorpio the intriguing sign of the zodiac, says Stardust.

“An opulent, seductive bedroom is their sanctuary,” says Stardust. “Luxurious fabric - such as heavy velvet or damask - should feature. A dark red wall in the bedroom will serve to illuminate their darker sensibilities, and their desire for growth and passion.”

STAR TIP: An intense colour palette - forest greens and inky blues complemented by dark woods - suits Scorpios’ intense, moody nature.

SAGITTARIUS

Sagittarius is the philosophical, happy-go-lucky defender of the galaxy, who loves to assert freedom and worldly truths to those who cross the archer’s path, she says.

“Purple’s universally known to represent Jupiter, the planetary ruler of Sagittarius, and dark purple shades will speak to their thirst for travel and excitement. They also love softer lilac shades, which are in tune with their relaxed easy-going side.

“A Sagittarian home is always a delight, as it generally oozes character and collections of treasures which tell a tale,” adds Stardust. “They’ll feature framed maps, photos, postcards, and displays of souvenirs from their travels which reflect their love of memories. Large pieces of furniture will always play second-fiddle to their home accessories.”

STAR TIP: With their wanderlust and love of an eclectic interior, exotic ‘wish list’ buys include Oriental-style pieces such as chests, Persian rugs, and Moroccan tiles for walls or table tops.

CAPRICORN

Hard-working and conservative, Capricorns tend to assert their authority and intelligence first, before revealing their soft-heart and loyal nature.

“Known to be a little frugal, Capricorns prefer to invest in items that will last a lifetime and become heirlooms,” says Stardust. “A leather, button-back Club chair set by a fireplace speaks volumes about their desire for functional, comfortable classic interiors.

“If you live with a Capricorn, you may struggle to get them to replace large furniture pieces - far better to get them to consider opting for a refresh with new accessories.”

STAR TIP: Their typical colour palette features cool tones inspired by nature - think sea blue and olive green - they don’t want anything that disturbs the eye or makes a statement. Conservative by nature, they might experiment with proven classics like mid-century modern pieces, with splashes of colour in accessories.

AQUARIUS

Born under the element of air, Aquariuses blend intellectualism, modernism and eccentricity together, says Stardust.

“While white walls and floors speaks to Aquarius’ light and airy nature, they love to add splashes of colour with original and innovative art that energises the space.

“Pops of colour can also be added with unique accessories, such as lamps, rugs, cushions and greenery. They may even be tempted to add a bold colour to the ceiling, to demonstrate their creative and eccentric side.”

STAR TIP: Hip innovative art and neon signs, framed record albums sleeves and quirky lighting, from paper lanterns to animal lamps, are all best buys for an Aquarius space.

PISCES

Known as the dreamers of the zodiac, Pisces are romantic and mysterious creatures, who use intuition and their innate creativity to guide them through life.

“Appropriately, this fishy sign loves coastal-inspired style and elements that remind them of the ocean and water,” says Stardust. “A colour palette of translucent to moody ‘watery’ tones will appeal and should predominate in their home. Shades can vary in intensity, from deep indigo blues to soft greys, and even chic duck-egg tones.

“Their bathroom is a haven. A pearly blue tiled bathroom, with periwinkle towels and bath mat, will allow a Pisces to swim into seventh heaven.”

STAR TIP: Solitude, peace and quiet are key, along with creating a calm vibe. Subtle tones and hints of ‘bling’ - think metallic finishes, mirrored surfaces and clear glass - which bring light and sparkle to their homes will also please.