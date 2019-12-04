St Albans surveyor wins national industry award

A surveyor working for a St Albans and Watford-based firm has picked up a coveted industry award.

Martin Doyle, a chartered surveyor with Rumball Sedgwick, was last week named winner in the Residential category at the RICS Matrics Young Surveyor of the Year Awards 2019.

Organised by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, the awards celebrate professionalism, expertise and innovation throughout the industry.

Martin received his award at Royal Garden Hotel, Kensington, from TV presenter and Invictus Games medallist, JJ Chalmers.

The judges praised Martin's client feedback, his depth of knowledge and his work on the development of online valuation models and systems.

Martin, who attended St Columba's College, has been with Rumball Sedgwick for nine years.

Alastair Woodgate, director of Rumball Sedgwick said: "Martin is a highly motivated individual, much respected and valued by his peers and by the firm's clients. The level of repeat business secured by him is to be commended and is a testament to his professionalism and knowledge."

Martin said he was "somewhat taken aback" at winning the award.

He added: "I enjoy my job and just do it to the best of my abilities, but it's great to be recognised in this way. And thank you to my colleagues for their support."

Natasha Tyler, chair of RICS Matrics, said at the awards ceremony: "tonight fills me with confidence that the future of the surveying profession is going to be in good hands, as we see the future leaders recognised."