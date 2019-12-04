Herts Advertiser Property

St Albans surveyor wins national industry award

PUBLISHED: 14:18 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:28 04 December 2019

Martin Doyle of Rumball Sedgwick picking up his award

Martin Doyle of Rumball Sedgwick picking up his award

Archant

A surveyor working for a St Albans and Watford-based firm has picked up a coveted industry award.

Martin Doyle, a chartered surveyor with Rumball Sedgwick, was last week named winner in the Residential category at the RICS Matrics Young Surveyor of the Year Awards 2019.

Organised by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, the awards celebrate professionalism, expertise and innovation throughout the industry.

Martin received his award at Royal Garden Hotel, Kensington, from TV presenter and Invictus Games medallist, JJ Chalmers.

The judges praised Martin's client feedback, his depth of knowledge and his work on the development of online valuation models and systems.

You may also want to watch:

Martin, who attended St Columba's College, has been with Rumball Sedgwick for nine years.

Alastair Woodgate, director of Rumball Sedgwick said: "Martin is a highly motivated individual, much respected and valued by his peers and by the firm's clients. The level of repeat business secured by him is to be commended and is a testament to his professionalism and knowledge."

Martin said he was "somewhat taken aback" at winning the award.

He added: "I enjoy my job and just do it to the best of my abilities, but it's great to be recognised in this way. And thank you to my colleagues for their support."

Natasha Tyler, chair of RICS Matrics, said at the awards ceremony: "tonight fills me with confidence that the future of the surveying profession is going to be in good hands, as we see the future leaders recognised."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Christmas tree trashed at St Albans shopping centre

This Christmas tree in Christopher Place was trashed and the decorations stolen.

Michael Bublé announces Hatfield concert

Michael Buble brings his 2020 summer tour to Hatfield House on July 26 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj

Three people hospitalised after crash between Welwyn Garden City and St Albans

Police, fire, ambulance and air ambulance services were called to a crash on Coopers Green Lane in St Albans. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

Parents denied educational provision which meets their autistic daughter’s needs

Niamh Jackson, St Albans, has still not got a school to go to and her parents are worried about her educational well-being. Picture: Steve Jackson

Area Guide: The Hertfordshire village of Boxmoor

Some of Boxmoor's period homes. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Christmas tree trashed at St Albans shopping centre

This Christmas tree in Christopher Place was trashed and the decorations stolen.

Michael Bublé announces Hatfield concert

Michael Buble brings his 2020 summer tour to Hatfield House on July 26 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj

Three people hospitalised after crash between Welwyn Garden City and St Albans

Police, fire, ambulance and air ambulance services were called to a crash on Coopers Green Lane in St Albans. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

Parents denied educational provision which meets their autistic daughter’s needs

Niamh Jackson, St Albans, has still not got a school to go to and her parents are worried about her educational well-being. Picture: Steve Jackson

Area Guide: The Hertfordshire village of Boxmoor

Some of Boxmoor's period homes. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

First win can be used to help Leopards in future contests says coach Baker

Hafeez Abdul in action for Leopards against Liverpool in the National Basketball League Division Once clash at Oaklands Sportszone. Picture: PAUL PHILLIPS

Range Rovers stolen in spate of thefts in Harpenden

Residents are warned to take extra security measures after a spate of Range Rover thefts in Harpenden. Picture: Archant

Review: The Children ‘is a powerful and thought-provoking play’

OVO's The Children at the Maltings Arts Theatre. Picture: Haydn Davis

Closures to St Albans respite services will ‘leave a lot of people in crisis’

Jackie Wilks, Andrew Wilks and Sharon Shepheard are campaigning against the closure of respite care services in Hertfordshire. Picture: Archant

Real animals bring nativity scene to life at St Albans church

St Albans church on Lower Dagnall Street held a real nativity event at the weekend. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists