Holywell Hill and High Street retail units change hands

PUBLISHED: 08:49 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:00 14 March 2019

The unit once occupied by Rock Pop Candy will soon be home to a tattoo studio and skateboard shop. Picture: Aitchison Raffety

The unit once occupied by Rock Pop Candy will soon be home to a tattoo studio and skateboard shop. Picture: Aitchison Raffety

A St Albans retail unit which has been vacant for nearly a year is to reopen as a tattoo studio and skateboard shop.

The 794 sq ft unit at 10 Holywell Hill had been occupied by sweet shop Rock Pop Candy for several years until last May, when the business moved online.

Alban Tattoo Company and Lariatt skateboard shop will be relocating to the larger site - let by Aitchison Raffety on behalf of private clients - from the Village Arcade on High Street.

Flower Box florist, which has long been a fixture at the entrance to the arcade, is expanding into the units previously occupied by the two companies.

