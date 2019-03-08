St Albans school receives cash and vouchers from house builder

Beaumont School students making the most of their new benches. Picture: Andrew Carpenter ANDREW CARPENTER

Beaumont School has been sitting on a tidy donation from a national house builder - which it's turned into a trio of benches.

The benches were bought with a £1,100 cash donation from Taylor Wimpey. Picture: Andrew Carpenter The benches were bought with a £1,100 cash donation from Taylor Wimpey. Picture: Andrew Carpenter

Taylor Wimpey North Thames donated £1,100 to the school to help create an outdoor social space for pupils to enjoy.

And to mark World Book Day earlier this year, Taylor Wimpey also donated a £100 book voucher to help the school's Carnegie Book Award shadowing group.

The school shadows the Chartered Institute of Library and Information Professionals Carnegie Medal each year, with members of the shadowing group meeting between March and June to discuss the eight shortlisted books.

The school has bought 15 copies of the books with the voucher, with a custom-made commemorative bookplate placed in each.

Martin Atkinson, headteacher at Beaumont School, said: "We can't thank Taylor Wimpey enough for their generous donation.

"Our student numbers have increased rapidly over the years so we needed to make more space on the playground for them during their lunch breaks. The donation has helped us transform our playground into a friendly social space where our pupils can enjoy their lunch.

"The book voucher donation was also lovely to receive, as reading is a great way to fire up a child's imagination and teach them about the world around them."

Nikki Gibson, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey North Thames, said: "We were delighted to contribute to the making of Beaumont School's new social space.

"It's great to hear that our donation has been put to good use and I'm sure that all of the students will make the most of their new seating area over the coming months."

Taylor Wimpey North Thames is responsible for two current developments in St Albans - Oaklands Grange off Sandpit Lane and Beaumont Gardens on Sutton Road.