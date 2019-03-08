Herts Advertiser Property

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans school receives cash and vouchers from house builder

PUBLISHED: 11:42 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:49 04 July 2019

Beaumont School students making the most of their new benches. Picture: Andrew Carpenter

Beaumont School students making the most of their new benches. Picture: Andrew Carpenter

ANDREW CARPENTER

Beaumont School has been sitting on a tidy donation from a national house builder - which it's turned into a trio of benches.

The benches were bought with a £1,100 cash donation from Taylor Wimpey. Picture: Andrew CarpenterThe benches were bought with a £1,100 cash donation from Taylor Wimpey. Picture: Andrew Carpenter

Taylor Wimpey North Thames donated £1,100 to the school to help create an outdoor social space for pupils to enjoy.

And to mark World Book Day earlier this year, Taylor Wimpey also donated a £100 book voucher to help the school's Carnegie Book Award shadowing group.

The school shadows the Chartered Institute of Library and Information Professionals Carnegie Medal each year, with members of the shadowing group meeting between March and June to discuss the eight shortlisted books.

The school has bought 15 copies of the books with the voucher, with a custom-made commemorative bookplate placed in each.

You may also want to watch:

Martin Atkinson, headteacher at Beaumont School, said: "We can't thank Taylor Wimpey enough for their generous donation.

"Our student numbers have increased rapidly over the years so we needed to make more space on the playground for them during their lunch breaks. The donation has helped us transform our playground into a friendly social space where our pupils can enjoy their lunch.

"The book voucher donation was also lovely to receive, as reading is a great way to fire up a child's imagination and teach them about the world around them."

Nikki Gibson, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey North Thames, said: "We were delighted to contribute to the making of Beaumont School's new social space.

"It's great to hear that our donation has been put to good use and I'm sure that all of the students will make the most of their new seating area over the coming months."

Taylor Wimpey North Thames is responsible for two current developments in St Albans - Oaklands Grange off Sandpit Lane and Beaumont Gardens on Sutton Road.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Steps taken to force sale of ‘uninhabitable’ St Albans property

Money stock image. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

St Albans burglar arrested after being spotted on CCTV

A St Albans burglar was arrested after being spotted by a CCTV operator. Picture: Archant

Before and after: The Markyate pub that’s been turned into a fabulous family home

The Sun Inn Coach House, High Street, Markyate as it looks today. Picture: Ashtons

St Albans care home forced to apologise for ‘injustices’ to woman in care

Audrey and her husband.

Missing 14-year-old girl from Harpenden found

A 14-year-old girl who went missing from Harpenden has been found. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Steps taken to force sale of ‘uninhabitable’ St Albans property

Money stock image. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

St Albans burglar arrested after being spotted on CCTV

A St Albans burglar was arrested after being spotted by a CCTV operator. Picture: Archant

Before and after: The Markyate pub that’s been turned into a fabulous family home

The Sun Inn Coach House, High Street, Markyate as it looks today. Picture: Ashtons

St Albans care home forced to apologise for ‘injustices’ to woman in care

Audrey and her husband.

Missing 14-year-old girl from Harpenden found

A 14-year-old girl who went missing from Harpenden has been found. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Verulam Cycling Club’s Fete du Velo ‘most successful yet’ as racing wows record crowd

Will Smith attacks (pic Judith Parry Photography)

Potters Bar, St Albans and Stevenage men arrested as part of Europe-wide crackdown on child trafficking

Five arrested for crimes relating to children. Picture: Pexels

Good Friday rape: St Albans boy, 15, arrested

A teenage boy from St Albans has been arrested in connection with a rape on the Alban Way. Picture: Archant

Long delays on outskirts of Redbourn due to roadworks

Herts County Councils highways team is reporting long delays on the A5183 northbound towards the junction for the B487 Redbourn Lane. Picture: Krishan Bhungar.

Athletics: St Albans Striders McMurray makes mark at BMC meeting

St Albans Striders James McMurray at the BMC meeting in Watford (pic Graham Smith)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists