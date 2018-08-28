Herts Advertiser Property

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Property prices in St Albans increased by 0.5 per cent in October

PUBLISHED: 08:52 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:52 07 January 2019

St Albans Cathedral and city centre as photographed by drone pilot Robin Hamman. http://stradigal.com

St Albans Cathedral and city centre as photographed by drone pilot Robin Hamman. http://stradigal.com

Archant

Property prices in St Albans increased by 0.5 per cent in October, making an overall increase of 0.2 per cent over the last 12 months.

According to the Office of National Statistics, the average property in St Albans sold for £527,089; while the UK average was a price of £231,095.

The increase in the average property price in the East of England over the last year is 0.6 per cent less than the whole of the UK. Fewer houses are being sold in St Albans, with an eight per cent drop in the number sold between September 2017 and August 2018 from the same period a year before.

St Albans is the 18th most expensive local authority in the UK with regards to house prices. While good news for homeowners, whose property has increased in value by an average of £156,000 in the last five years, this makes buying significantly harder for new buyers. Those who bought their first property in October spent roughly £121,000 more than it would have cost them five years ago.

House prices across the UK have seen an increase of 2.7 per cent in the last 12 months to October, but the rate of increase is slowing down.

Research analyst at estate agents Savills, Frances Clacy, cited “the uncertainty surrounding the UK’s negotiations for leaving the EU” as a major factor in the deceleration, as well as “tighter lending criteria and increases to mortgage regulation”, the result of which makes it harder for buyers to borrow against their incomes.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

St Albans named top location for commuting into London

St Albans has been named the top commuter city for London. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Crash on M1 near to St Albans

The M1 is gridlocked following a crash involving three cars near St Albans. Picture: MotorwayCameras.co.uk.

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

What is this animal? See clearer pictures of the supposed ‘St Albans big cat’ which could help decipher mystery

This animal was snapped in Grange Street, St Albans. Does it hold the key to the supposed Big Cat mystery?

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Most Read

Hitchin hotel responds to customer complaints about Christmas parties

#includeImage($article, 225)

Car fire on A505 near Baldock

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cannabis seized at Baldock property after warrant issued

#includeImage($article, 225)

Crash in Stevenage causes fire service to be called out

#includeImage($article, 225)

Letchworth packing firm donates £1,000 to Stevenage’s Greenside School

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Poor start prevents Tabard claiming London Welsh scalp

Tom King got one of Tabard's three tries against London Welsh. Picture: KEVIN LINES

Crash on M1 near to St Albans

The M1 is gridlocked following a crash involving three cars near St Albans. Picture: MotorwayCameras.co.uk.

Area Guide: The historic cathedral city of St Albans

George Street, St Albans, home to Suckerpunch Bar, among other attractions. Picture: Jane Howdle

Property prices in St Albans increased by 0.5 per cent in October

St Albans Cathedral and city centre as photographed by drone pilot Robin Hamman. http://stradigal.com

Oaklands need more mental toughness after late charge leaves Wolves short of Lions

Oaklands Wolves V London Lions - Lizzy Harrison in action for the Oaklands Wolves. Picture: Karyn Haddon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists