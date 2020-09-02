Herts Advertiser Property

The Secret Estate Agent shares the latest news from the St Albans property market

PUBLISHED: 09:22 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:36 02 September 2020

The Secret Estate Agent has been kept busy by the influx of London buyers looking to move to St Albans. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Secret Estate Agent has been kept busy by the influx of London buyers looking to move to St Albans. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

Let Hertfordshire’s Secret Estate Agent answer your property questions and give an insight into the world of estate agency...

What’s the sales market like in St Albans at the moment? Have things calmed down a bit or is it still mad busy?

In normal times, the last week in August is very quiet for the housing market, as it’s the most popular holiday period. But the quarantine restrictions abroad resulted in a more captive audience and our offices were still very busy, especially with the influx of London buyers looking to move to St Albans. Still mad busy. Shame about the weather.

What do you say to people who think we’re due a massive housing crash?

There may be adjustments as we enter the autumn market, but the resilience of the local market is well-documented and the doom-mongers will always latch onto the crash outlook.

There seems to be a lot going for the market with all-time low interest rates and the stamp duty holiday, and a lot going against it with the threat of redundancies at the end of furlough and a possible second wave of coronavirus.

It’s a polarised market, but mad busy.

I heard pink bathrooms are making a comeback. Have you seen any evidence of this?

No. I think we have to wait for the resurgence of avocado which I am certain of, but pink and chocolate are consigned to the ‘will shell suits make a comeback?’ category.

You may also want to watch:

What’s the problem with downstairs bathrooms? I’ve got one and think it’s great as it means most guests have no reason to venture upstairs. People viewing my house disagree, however.

My first house/cottage had a downstairs bathroom which made for challenging journeys in the middle of the night, especially at weekends. Sometimes I didn’t even touch the stairs.

Which is your favourite local village and why?

I am a keen cyclist and get to ride through some lovely villages; it’s great to see the resurrection of the village pub on our travels for our route planning. Tewin, Bayford and Woolmer Green are up there quintessentially and the local pubs serve strong cider.

Are we seeing the return of open days? I recently viewed a house and the agent told me there were 14 viewings booked in.

Although not being widely publicised as before, we are seeing a return in some form. Some properties are receiving so many requests that owners prefer viewings to be staggered on one day.

Obviously, they are structured so each viewer has an allotted time and are not open days where viewers just rock up. Over the last few Saturdays we have successfully arranged properties to be showcased in this fashion and these have resulted in sales.

Do you have a question for the Secret Estate Agent? Email jane.howdle@archant.co.uk or contact us via our Facebook or Twitter pages.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Harpenden home brewer bids for off-licence set-up in his flat

Home brewer Mark Cottingham is producing more beer than he can drink!

Two people arrested after police chase stolen car in St Albans

Two people were arrested after a collision following a police pursuit of a stolen car in St Albans. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit

‘20 is plenty’ says new St Albans speed reduction group

Should speed limits be reduced to 20mph across St Albans?

Pilot walks away from Sandridge plane crash

A plane has crashed in Sandridge. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

Colney Heath longabout safety changes finally underway

Cllr Chris Brazier at the longabout, Colney Heath.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Harpenden home brewer bids for off-licence set-up in his flat

Home brewer Mark Cottingham is producing more beer than he can drink!

Two people arrested after police chase stolen car in St Albans

Two people were arrested after a collision following a police pursuit of a stolen car in St Albans. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit

‘20 is plenty’ says new St Albans speed reduction group

Should speed limits be reduced to 20mph across St Albans?

Pilot walks away from Sandridge plane crash

A plane has crashed in Sandridge. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

Colney Heath longabout safety changes finally underway

Cllr Chris Brazier at the longabout, Colney Heath.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans Civic Society launches new campaign to safeguard city’s trees

St Albans Civic Society chairman Tim Boatswain next to the mature lime tree which was at risk of being felled.

St Albans sewers produce colourful scrubs for paediatric unit

The brightly coloured scrubs made by members of the Salisbury Avenue Sewing Circle.

The Secret Estate Agent shares the latest news from the St Albans property market

The Secret Estate Agent has been kept busy by the influx of London buyers looking to move to St Albans. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Frustrations for Colney Heath as they are beaten in FA Cup by New Salamis

Colney Heath took on New Salamis at Coles Park in the extra-preliminary round of the FA Cup.

Grazing... on a sunny afternoon (or any time!)

Deanne Sandiford and Emma Grant have launched Grazingly, a box of delicious snacks delivered to your door.