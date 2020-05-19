St Albans property developments to reopen this week

Oaklands Grange, Sandpit Lane, St Albans.

Two major property developments in St Albans are to reopen their sales offices and show homes to customers on Friday.

Beaumont Gardens, Sutton Road, St Albans.

Oaklands Grange on Sandpit Lane and Beaumont Gardens on Sutton Road will open their doors with strict social distancing measures in place following the government’s decision to remove restrictions on non-essential home moves.

New safety measures established by developer Taylor Wimpey North Thames include perspex screens and marker guides for social distancing. Show home viewings will be unaccompanied, with only one family at a time allowed to view each property.

Customers are encouraged to maintain contact digitally where possible and anyone wishing to visit the development will first need to book an appointment by phone.

Nikki Gibson, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey North Thames, said: “Reopening our sales offices and show homes is a significant step for both staff and customers. I want to assure the public that we are not prepared to compromise on health and safety, which is why we will be operating our sales offices on a strict appointment-only basis.

“I am confident that our revised health and safety protocols and guidelines mean that we can operate safely, and I know our sales executives are looking forward to safely welcoming customers again.

“I also understand that some customers may still prefer not to visit us in person. Our sales teams have been working remotely over the past few weeks, helping customers through each stage of the homebuying journey and we will continue to offer remote appointments.”

A phased return to construction has also begun at Oaklands Grange, with staff and subcontractors operating under a set of revised health and safety practices and protocols.