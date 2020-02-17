Herts Advertiser Property

Property Spotlight: A fine period conversion in St Albans city centre

PUBLISHED: 10:20 17 February 2020

Thorne House, St Peter's Street, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

Thorne House, St Peter's Street, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

This stunning two bedroom first floor period conversion apartment is situated within St Albans' vibrant city centre, close to excellent primary schools and within walking distance of the mainline railway station.

Period features include polished floorboards, a feature fireplace and unusually high ceilings. Picture: Frost'sPeriod features include polished floorboards, a feature fireplace and unusually high ceilings. Picture: Frost's

The property boasts a bright and modern interior, retaining some fine period features including polished floorboards, a feature fireplace and unusually high ceilings.

The entrance hall leads to an open plan bay fronted sitting room which opens to a modern kitchen area.

Two good size bedrooms, both served by a stylish Jack and Jill shower room, and a study area off the hallway, complete the property.

Further benefits include communal gardens and a good lease lenth, with more than 90 years still remaining.

A bay window is a stand out feature of the sitting room. Picture: Frost'sA bay window is a stand out feature of the sitting room. Picture: Frost's

This amazing apartment would suit someone looking for the excellent day to day amenities of the city centre, a busy commuter or a buyer looking to secure a place for their child at Maple Primary School (rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted).

Property Facts

Thorne House, St Peter's Street, St Albans

The sitting room opens to a modern kitchen area. Picture: Frost'sThe sitting room opens to a modern kitchen area. Picture: Frost's

£450,000

Frost's, 01727 861166, www.frosts.co.uk

The open plan living area measures 23' 9The open plan living area measures 23' 9" x 16'. Picture: Frost's

Flood alert in force near Hatfield, Potters Bar and London Colney

A yellow weather warning is in place today due to Storm Dennis. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Serious crash closes A405 near M25 and M1

Traffic on M25. Photo: DANNY LOO

Harpenden infants school ditches plastic milk cartons to help the environment

Sustainability activities at Crabtree School in Harpenden.

Britain's Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

St Albans MP says Flack was 'hounded to death' by national press

Daisy Cooper speaks about the tragic death of Caroline Flack. Picture: Supplied

