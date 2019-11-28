Herts Advertiser Property

Major St Albans office building available to rent following refurb

PUBLISHED: 10:03 29 November 2019

A proposal to turn 45 Grosvenor Road, St Albans, into flats was rejected in 2016. Picture: Supplied

A proposal to turn 45 Grosvenor Road, St Albans, into flats was rejected in 2016. Picture: Supplied

Supplied

A major St Albans office building once earmarked for conversion to flats is again available to rent following a refurbishment.

45 Grosvenor Road offers four floors of leasehold office space totalling 61,180 sq ft, and has the potential to accommodate 600 people.

Features include two lifts, 259 on-site parking spaces and a redesigned and refurbished reception.

The building, which is located on the corner of Grosvenor Road and London Road, is being jointly marketed by Aitchison Raffety and Bray Fox Smith on behalf of London & Hertfordshire.

You may also want to watch:

A proposal to convert it into 83 residential apartments was rejected in 2016.

Matthew Bowen, director of Aitchison Raffety, said he was "delighted to be instructed to let such a prime office building.

"With the completely refurbished accommodation, excellent parking provision and proximity to the train station and the city centre we are sure it will be of great interest to potential occupiers within St Albans and the wider area."

He added: "As a proud St Albans resident, I also feel this is a very positive outcome for the city as it shows we are a very strong commercial location as well as a beautiful place to live.

"We thank the owner for their instruction but also for their commitment to St Albans itself."

For further information, contact Aitchison Raffety on 01727 843232.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Road closures around Luton Airport to make way for DART Gateway Bridge

Roads will be closed around Luton Airport during the installation of the DART Gateway Bridge Picture: Luton Airport

Comment: Thanks, Gino - we’re happy to see another Herts celeb home in the news

Gino D'Acampo's Hoddesdon home. Picture: Google Street View

Arrest after man injured in St Albans city centre

A man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and was taken into police custody Picture: Archant

Car flips over M1 crash barrier near St Albans and lands on A414

The two occupants of this car fled the scene after a crash involving a HGV on the M1 between Junction 7 for St Albans and Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead. The car rolled over several times and went over the M1 crash barrier onto the adjacent A414, where it came to a halt. Picture: @roadpoliceBCH

Residents of four St Albans streets go head-to-head in house Christmas lights competition

One of the competitors in previous years of the Christmas lights competition. Photo: David Glanville.

Most Read

Road closures around Luton Airport to make way for DART Gateway Bridge

Roads will be closed around Luton Airport during the installation of the DART Gateway Bridge Picture: Luton Airport

Comment: Thanks, Gino - we’re happy to see another Herts celeb home in the news

Gino D'Acampo's Hoddesdon home. Picture: Google Street View

Arrest after man injured in St Albans city centre

A man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and was taken into police custody Picture: Archant

Car flips over M1 crash barrier near St Albans and lands on A414

The two occupants of this car fled the scene after a crash involving a HGV on the M1 between Junction 7 for St Albans and Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead. The car rolled over several times and went over the M1 crash barrier onto the adjacent A414, where it came to a halt. Picture: @roadpoliceBCH

Residents of four St Albans streets go head-to-head in house Christmas lights competition

One of the competitors in previous years of the Christmas lights competition. Photo: David Glanville.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Exploring the etiquette for wine...

Meraki Festival.

Man taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash on M25 near St Albans

M25 crash: A man was taken to Watford General Hospital following a crash near Junction 21a for St Albans. Picture: Archant

Good run comes to an end as Colney Heath Ladies lose to improved Bowers & Pitsea

Colney Heath Ladies hosted Bowers & Pitsea in the Eastern Region Premier Division. Picture: JAMES LATTER

Major St Albans office building available to rent following refurb

A proposal to turn 45 Grosvenor Road, St Albans, into flats was rejected in 2016. Picture: Supplied

General Election candidates quizzed by St Albans college students

Parliamentary candidates at the St Albans Oaklands College Question Time event. Picture: Oaklands College
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists