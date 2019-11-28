Major St Albans office building available to rent following refurb

A major St Albans office building once earmarked for conversion to flats is again available to rent following a refurbishment.

45 Grosvenor Road offers four floors of leasehold office space totalling 61,180 sq ft, and has the potential to accommodate 600 people.

Features include two lifts, 259 on-site parking spaces and a redesigned and refurbished reception.

The building, which is located on the corner of Grosvenor Road and London Road, is being jointly marketed by Aitchison Raffety and Bray Fox Smith on behalf of London & Hertfordshire.

A proposal to convert it into 83 residential apartments was rejected in 2016.

Matthew Bowen, director of Aitchison Raffety, said he was "delighted to be instructed to let such a prime office building.

"With the completely refurbished accommodation, excellent parking provision and proximity to the train station and the city centre we are sure it will be of great interest to potential occupiers within St Albans and the wider area."

He added: "As a proud St Albans resident, I also feel this is a very positive outcome for the city as it shows we are a very strong commercial location as well as a beautiful place to live.

"We thank the owner for their instruction but also for their commitment to St Albans itself."

For further information, contact Aitchison Raffety on 01727 843232.