Herts Advertiser Property

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans named as one of Britain’s property millionaire hotspots

PUBLISHED: 15:42 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:05 21 February 2019

There are plenty of £1million-plus properties on St Albans' Homewood Road (seen at the end of the road) and Faircross Way

There are plenty of £1million-plus properties on St Albans' Homewood Road (seen at the end of the road) and Faircross Way

Archant

St Albans has the fourth highest number of property millionaires in Britain outside London, new analysis has revealed.

According to Zoopla’s countdown of 50 post towns, St Albans is behind Guildford, Cambridge and Sevenoaks with 4,889 £1million-plus properties – down 92 on a year ago.

These homes make up 9.44 per cent of the total housing market, where the average current property value is £599,581.

Cobham in Surrey has the highest proportion of property millionaires, with almost half of residents (44.24 per cent) owning a £1million-plus home.

Not surprisingly, London has the largest number of property millionaires (395,871) though their homes make up just 12.58 per cent of the total market.

Westminster is the wealthiest London borough, with 54,137 £1million-plus homes (46.37 per cent), though the highest proportion of £1million-plus homeowners is found in Kensington and Chelsea (53.89 per cent), where there are 44,130 such properties.

The number of homeowners with property valued at £1million-plus in Britain has fallen to 733,777 in the last year, down from 768,553 in 2018. The largest declines have been seen in London and the South East.

£1million-plus homes currently account for 2.5 per cent of the national’s total housing stock.

Annabel Dixon, spokesperson for Zoopla, said: “It’s hard to ignore the overall decline in million-pound properties in the past 12 months. But it’s clear to see the majority of this decline resides in London.

“Outside of the capital, there has been significant growth in seven-figure properties, especially in the East of England and West Midlands.”

According to Housesimple, there are currently 700 £1million-plus homes for sale in Herts, behind London (11,404) and Surrey (1,992).

More than three quarters of the 20,000-plus £1million-plus properties currently on the market are in London and the home counties.

Wondering when you too will be a property millionaire? Take a look at Zoopla’s £1million property calculator and find out.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenage boy stabbed in St Albans

A teenage boy was stabbed in The Ridgeway, St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

Man in hospital after reportedly falling on scaffolding in St Albans

Bricket Road, St Albans.

St Albans city centre store shuts down

The Solutions inc store in The Maltings, closed for business.

Residents evacuated after suspected arson in St Albans

Police and firefighters attended a suspected arson in Newsom Place, St Albans.

Harpenden backlash after “private” signs erected in popular woodland

The signs erected in Holcroft Spring, near Harpenden. Picture: Karen Gow

Most Read

What about inviting Islamic State teenager Shamima to live in Norwich?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police trying to trace lorry driver after fatal crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘There are ways out’ - Message from mother who had bleach poured on her by abusive husband who she feared would kill her

#includeImage($article, 225)

Firm building £4.5m H&M store collapses, putting 20 jobs at risk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man slashed across the face with blade after being flagged down by Range Rover

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Crashes causing M1 delays in both directions

The M1. Picture: Danny Loo

Boy from Welwyn Garden City arrested in connection with St Albans stabbing

The Ridgeway, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans’s skiing star Alison Hills looking to grab world championship glory

St Albans' Alison Hills in action at the FIS Masters World Cup.

‘Dream move’ for James Ewington as he clinches move to St Albans City

St Albans City have signed former Harpenden Town striker James Ewington. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Police deal with antisocial behaviour in St Albans and Harpenden over half term

Police were called to antisocial behaviour in Lower Luton Road, Harpenden. Picture: Google Street View
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists