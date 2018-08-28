Herts Advertiser Property

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans named as one of the UK’s best places to live

PUBLISHED: 13:56 26 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:56 26 January 2019

St Albans is the happiest place in the East of England. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans is the happiest place in the East of England. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Archant

St Albans has come ninth in a list of the best places to live in the UK.

The local authority district was the highest ranking East of England area in the 2019 Halifax Quality of Life index, up six places on a year ago.

The list aims to show which UK areas have the highest living standards by ranking their labour and housing markets as well as other key indicators including environment, education, health, personal well-being and leisure.

Orkney topped the 50-strong list, followed by Richmondshire in Yorkshire and the Humber and Rutland in the East Midlands. East Hertfordshire, home to Hertford and Bishop’s Stortford, also made the cut in 14th place, up from 17th a year ago.

28 of the top 50 are now outside Southern England, with eight in the East of England.

The results showed a clear north/south divide however, with those in southern areas tending to have the highest earnings and employment levels as well as longer life expectancy, more sunshine and less rainfall.

Housing is more affordable up north however, with a low house price to earnings ratio. Other positives include low traffic flows, crime rates and fewer people per square kilometre, plus lower average primary school sizes.

Russell Galley, managing director, Halifax, said: “While the South East continues to have the most locations in the top 50, we’ve seen

Northern areas perform particularly well on education while they also benefit from lower house prices when compared to average earnings.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Boy jailed for nine years after St Albans stabbing

Verulamium Park

Knife produced after assault on 11-year-old cyclist in St Albans

An 11-year-old was pushed off his bike on the Alban Way.

Man jailed after attacking and threatening to kill his wife in Harpenden

Christopher Storton was sentenced to 26 months in prison for attacking and threatening his wife in Harpenden. Picture: Herts Police

Villagers win campaign against disruptive roadworks in Radlett after 600-strong petition

A lorry crosses the bridge on Harper lane

Future of London Colney nature reserve uncertain as wildlife trust sell it to anonymous bidder

Broad Colney Lakes, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Boy jailed for nine years after St Albans stabbing

Verulamium Park

Knife produced after assault on 11-year-old cyclist in St Albans

An 11-year-old was pushed off his bike on the Alban Way.

Man jailed after attacking and threatening to kill his wife in Harpenden

Christopher Storton was sentenced to 26 months in prison for attacking and threatening his wife in Harpenden. Picture: Herts Police

Villagers win campaign against disruptive roadworks in Radlett after 600-strong petition

#includeImage($article, 225)

Future of London Colney nature reserve uncertain as wildlife trust sell it to anonymous bidder

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Saracens Mavericks basically ‘untouchable’ says Camilla Buchanan after big Loughborough win

Saracens Mavericks' assistant coach Camilla Buchanan (front) was delighted to see her side get the basics right against Loughborough Lightning. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans florist urges customers to support smaller businesses

Perfect Moment Florists in Marshalswick Quadrant St Albans is encouraging customers to shop at smaller, independent stores. Picture: Samantha Jackson

Man stole more than £100 worth of meat from St Albans shop

A man has faced court after stealing meat from Marks and Spencer in St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO

Boy jailed for nine years after St Albans stabbing

Verulamium Park

St Albans fraudster who staged burglary and committed £1m mortgage fraud jailed

Anthony McGrath, of St Albans, has been jailed after staging a burglary and committing mortgage fraud worth over £1million. Picture: Beds Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists