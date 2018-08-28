Herts Advertiser Property

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans named as Britain’s most cost-effective place to rent property outside London

PUBLISHED: 07:45 12 December 2018

For sale and to let signs Park Street

For sale and to let signs Park Street

Archant

Renting instead of buying is more cost-effective in St Albans than anywhere in Britain outside London.

According to a study by Zoopla, renting in the St Albans local authority area is 22.4 per cent cheaper than paying a monthly mortgage.

Researchers compared the cost of renting and buying two-bed properties and found that the median rent in the St Albans area is £1,202 compared to typical monthly mortgage payment of £1,472 – a difference of £270.

This is on based on a 25-year mortgage with a fixed interest rate of 1.89 per cent (assuming an 85 per cent loan-to-value ratio).

London boroughs also heavily favour renters, with upmarket Kensington & Chelsea showing the biggest savings of 39.4 per cent (£1,133).

Covering monthly mortgage repayments is less expensive than paying rent in 75 per cent of Britain’s local authority areas, however.

Hartlepool was named as the local authority area where buying made the most financial sense, with a -47.4 per cent difference in median rent against monthly mortgage payments.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Harpenden florists told to break 50-year tradition and stop selling Christmas trees outside shop

Yesterday, 15:36 Franki Berry
Reads of Harpenden shop manager Graeme Gardner and Christmas help Shelley Fensom. Picture: DANNY LOO

“Devastated” florists were told to break a 50 year tradition and stop selling Christmas trees outside their shop this festive season.

Seven burglaries in one day in St Albans

Yesterday, 14:15 Anne Suslak
Seven burglaries took place across St Albans yesterday.

There was a spate of burglaries across St Albans yesterday, with cash and jewellery among the items stolen.

St Albans school celebrates expansion and showcases Roman ruins

Yesterday, 12:38 Anne Suslak
Archaeologist James Fairbairn with headteacher Alison Rafferty. Picture: Andrew Rafferty

A primary school in St Albans which is the site of important archaeological discoveries held an open day to celebrate its newfound historical significance.

Can you solve the anagram? Angel spotting trail launches around St Albans

Yesterday, 10:29 Franki Berry
Marshalswick Baptist Free Church. Picture: Google Maps

A flight of angels are descending on St Albans in the run up to Christmas for a festive competition.

HERTS AD PROPERTY E-EDITION

Image
Read the Herts Ad Property e-edition E-edition

NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP

Get the latest St Albans and Harpenden property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

MOST READ

Property Spotlight: A four-bed family home with outdoor pool in Harpenden

Townsend Lane, Harpenden. Picture: Savills

New development launches in Harpenden

CGI of how Hollybush Mews in Harpenden will look on completion. Picture: Strutt & Parker

At home with Sam Faiers, Emma Willis and Luisa Zissman

TOWIE star Sam working it outside her huge Hertfordshire home (@samanthafaiers/Instagram)

Area Guide: The ever-popular town of Harpenden

London commuters love Harpenden's fast rail link into the capital. Picture: DANNY LOO

Property predictions for the St Albans and Harpenden market during 2019

As we reach the end of a year marked - or marred - by uncertainty over Brexit, predictions vary on exactly what lies ahead

search


e.g. Oxford or NW3
Powered by Zoopla