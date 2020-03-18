St Albans named among best UK places for families

St Albans has scored high on Yopa's Happy Family Home Guide. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

St Albans is one of the best places in the UK to raise a family, a new study has revealed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The city came tenth on Yopa’s countdown, which ranked more than 200 towns and cities on a number of economic and quality of life metrics.

You may also want to watch:

The online estate agency’s Happy Family Home Guide considers variables including average local salaries, pollution levels, crime rates, drug and alcohol use, obesity levels, job opportunities and proximity to schools rated ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

Richmond upon Thames topped the list, followed by Walton-on-Thames, Surrey and Brentwood, Essex.

Yopa’s chief property analyst Mike Scott said: “Our home is typically our most important and expensive purchase, so it’s vital we consider a variety of factors before deciding where to base the family.

“Deciding where to move can be difficult and time-consuming, so we’ve decided to take some of the stress and worry out of this with our comprehensive, easy-to-use Happy Family Home Guide. Our tool could even help families find their next home in an area they might not have yet considered.”