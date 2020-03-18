St Albans named among best UK places for families
PUBLISHED: 11:58 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:58 18 March 2020
St Albans is one of the best places in the UK to raise a family, a new study has revealed.
The city came tenth on Yopa’s countdown, which ranked more than 200 towns and cities on a number of economic and quality of life metrics.
The online estate agency’s Happy Family Home Guide considers variables including average local salaries, pollution levels, crime rates, drug and alcohol use, obesity levels, job opportunities and proximity to schools rated ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.
Richmond upon Thames topped the list, followed by Walton-on-Thames, Surrey and Brentwood, Essex.
Yopa’s chief property analyst Mike Scott said: “Our home is typically our most important and expensive purchase, so it’s vital we consider a variety of factors before deciding where to base the family.
“Deciding where to move can be difficult and time-consuming, so we’ve decided to take some of the stress and worry out of this with our comprehensive, easy-to-use Happy Family Home Guide. Our tool could even help families find their next home in an area they might not have yet considered.”