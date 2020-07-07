Which is the most expensive street in St Albans? The Secret Estate Agent shares his thoughts

The Secret Estate Agent knows all there is to know about the property market in and around St Albans. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Archant

Let Hertfordshire’s Secret Estate Agent answer your property questions and give an insight into the world of estate agency...

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

I heard that Fishpool Street is the most expensive street in St Albans based on price per square foot. Is that true?

Fishpool Street is a good shout in terms of price per square foot as the ‘entry level’ listed two bedroom cottages can fetch a pretty penny.

However, Marshal’s Drive is the most expensive in terms of the highest average house price. There are no ‘worst’ streets, they’re all quality streets.

What’s the worst thing anyone’s ever said to you at work? Was it deserved?

It’s a secret, of course. I signed the non-disclosure agreement. And it most certainly wasn’t deserved!

How often do sales fall through after exchange and for what reasons?

The solicitors hold a deposit of up to 10 per cent of the sale price on exchange, which can be triggered in the very rare event completion fails to take place.

I have never come across a seller pulling out, but did have one occasion where the buyer failed to complete as their lender messed up the completion monies. It eventually did complete, but 24 hours later. I remember it well as I was the seller! The irony...

What prep do you do before going to value a property?

A lot. The initial trigger obviously starts with the address of the property and the accommodation information given by the owner, then it’s onto Google Maps/Earth to check the plot and orientation.

You may also want to watch:

We have internal information and data Zoopla and Rightmove provide agents showing sold prices and current competition. We also have our own comparable data, colleagues’ opinions are sought and we look at our database of applicants.

The prep also drills down into the planned route so we are punctual, and the organisation of all the marketing material and reports to take with us.

On arrival, a sharp intake of breath, a winning smile and a quick mental note not to shake hands. Oh, and double check you’ve got the right number.

Fail to prepare. Prepare to fail.

Have you ever valued a place at more than you think it’s worth to win the business?

Yes, I have valued at more than I think a property’s worth, but the question is: have I valued at more than I think someone else may pay for it? If the former, guilty as charged. The agent and seller shape the marketing price but the buyer determines the true value.

Do you have a question for the Secret Estate Agent? Email jane.howdle@archant.co.uk or contact us via our Facebook or Twitter pages.