Herts Advertiser Property

Area Guide: The popular Marshalswick area of St Albans

PUBLISHED: 08:13 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:28 19 June 2020

Marshalswick Lane, Marshalswick. Picture: Kevin Lines

Marshalswick Lane, Marshalswick. Picture: Kevin Lines

Archant

Located about 1.5 miles north-east of St Albans city centre, Marshalswick is a suburban enclave with its own identity.

The Quadrant shops, Marshalswick. Picture: Danny LooThe Quadrant shops, Marshalswick. Picture: Danny Loo

History

Marshalswick dates back to the 13th century. Its name comes from John and William Marschal, who owned the land between 1271 and 1377, and ‘wick’, which is old English for ‘hamlet’, ‘town’ or ‘village’. The surrounding land and woodland mark the original site of the house, Marshal’s Wick Mansion.

The mansion was eventually pulled down in 1927, and its two lodges are now known as 1 Marshal’s Drive and 191 Marshalswick Lane.

The area changed dramatically in the 1930s after a huge parcel of land was bought at auction by TF Nash Homes Ltd, with Kingshill Avenue being among the first streets to be completed. These ‘Nash semis’ featured the signature window shutters, many of which are still there today.

St Mary's church, Sherwood Avenue, Marshalswick. Picture: Danny LooSt Mary's church, Sherwood Avenue, Marshalswick. Picture: Danny Loo

Property

Marshalswick is home to some of St Albans’ most desirable roads, so it’s no surprise that many of the city’s most expensive homes are located here. Marshal’s Drive, The Park, Faircross Way and Homewood Road are widely considered to be among the most prestigious streets in town - and living there doesn’t come cheap.

Homes currently on the market in this sought-after part of Marshalswick include a six-bed detached house on Homewood Road, with a garden backing onto The Wick (£2.5m).

Marshalswick library. Picture: Danny LooMarshalswick library. Picture: Danny Loo

There are more modest properties available locally however, including a four-bed refurbished semi on Wheatleys for £750,000 and a three-bed maisonette on The Ridgeway for £320,000.

Amenities

The Quadrant is Marshalswick’s shopping hub. It’s home to a range of independent businesses and some national chains, with stores including a florist, pet shop, several estate agents’ offices, a pharmacy and couple of convenience stores. Food options include the popular DavVero Italian restaurant, Molens and Fade to Black cafés and Simmons bakers. There is also a well-used branch of M&S and a Sainsbury’s petrol station. For Marshalswick residents, the Quadrant is a solid alternative to a trip into town.

The Quadrant shops, Marshalswick. Picture: Danny LooThe Quadrant shops, Marshalswick. Picture: Danny Loo

Marshalswick also has its own library and community centre.

Schools

The main draw for families moving to Marshalswick from further afield, or locals making their move out from the city centre, is the great state schools.

Houses on Marshal's Drive, Marshalswick. Picture: Danny LooHouses on Marshal's Drive, Marshalswick. Picture: Danny Loo

The hugely over-subscribed Sandringham secondary school is the area’s main attraction, with families regularly moving into the area specifically to secure a place for their child. Ranked ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted, its main feeder primaries are Skyswood (‘outstanding’) and Wheatfields Junior School (‘good’). St John Fisher Roman Catholic Primary school (‘good’) and Wheatfields Infants’ and Nursery School (‘outstanding’) are also located in Marshalswick.

Green spaces

You may also want to watch:

The Wick, which runs between Marshal’s Drive and Sandpit Lane, is a 3.4 hectare local nature reserve, popular with dog walkers.

It was transferred by Sir Arthur Copson Peak in 1929, in the hope that it would stay in its natural state. It consists of ancient and semi-natural woodland; the main trees are oak and hornbeam; there is also a seasonal pond and historic field boundaries of bank and ditch.

Other local areas of green space include the 55-acre Jersey Farm Woodland Park, which can be accessed from Sandringham Crescent, and the little-known Bentsley Spinney, a small patch of woodland between The Ridgeway and Skys Wood Road.

This area guide is sponsored by Frost's, who have offices in St Albans, Marshalswick, Wheathampstead and Harpenden (www.frosts.co.uk/branches)This area guide is sponsored by Frost's, who have offices in St Albans, Marshalswick, Wheathampstead and Harpenden (www.frosts.co.uk/branches)

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

St Albans cafe told to remove outside tables 6m apart

The district council has told owner of Smokehouse Deli, St Albans to remove the tables from outside his cafe. Picture: Supplied

Harpenden family hits out at lack of police action over racist hate crime

Herts police are investigating after a man racially abused three school workers inside this Co-op store in Harpenden, St Albans. Picture: Google Maps.

Expert View: Encouraging signs for the St Albans property market

Mark Shearing of Putterills, who have offices in St Albans, Stevenage, Hitchin, Knebworth and Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Hannah Couzens

Two St Albans boys clean up Verulamium Park rubbish

St Albans boys collected bags of rubbish on Sunday morning in Verulamium Park. Photo: James Nicholson

Man arrested for assault at St Albans kebab shop

Police investigations are ongoing at this time. Picture: Archant

Most Read

St Albans cafe told to remove outside tables 6m apart

The district council has told owner of Smokehouse Deli, St Albans to remove the tables from outside his cafe. Picture: Supplied

Harpenden family hits out at lack of police action over racist hate crime

Herts police are investigating after a man racially abused three school workers inside this Co-op store in Harpenden, St Albans. Picture: Google Maps.

Expert View: Encouraging signs for the St Albans property market

Mark Shearing of Putterills, who have offices in St Albans, Stevenage, Hitchin, Knebworth and Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Hannah Couzens

Two St Albans boys clean up Verulamium Park rubbish

St Albans boys collected bags of rubbish on Sunday morning in Verulamium Park. Photo: James Nicholson

Man arrested for assault at St Albans kebab shop

Police investigations are ongoing at this time. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Area Guide: The popular Marshalswick area of St Albans

Marshalswick Lane, Marshalswick. Picture: Kevin Lines

Appeal after man allegedly spat at in Wheathampstead field

Police are appealing for witnessess after a man was spat at and hit in the face at a field in Wheathampstead. Picture: Archant

St Albans over-60s offered free counselling

Charities are working together to help support people over 60 during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Getty Images

National League vote to use unweighted points system as promotion confirmed for Wealdstone, King’s Lynn Town and Barrow

There will be no trip to Wealdstone next season for St Albans City after the north London side were promoted as champions. Picture: JIM STANDEN

‘Cycleval’ to raise funds despite Carnival cancelled

Matthew Hall from Harpenden Round Table looks forward to taking on the Cycleval challenge.
Drive 24