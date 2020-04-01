St Albans law firm offers free advice to commercial landlords and tenants

A St Albans law firm is offering complementary consultations to Hertfordshire businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

While commercial property tenants are currently safe from eviction until at least June 30 even if they fail to pay rent, there are many other issues to consider.

Bretherton Law is providing legal assistance to anyone who owns, rents or manages a commercial property, covering everything from change of property use (for example, pubs now offering a take away service), property maintenance, security and health and safety.

Commercial property lawyer Osman Dervish, who is providing the 20-minute phone consultations, said: “In this rapidly changing environment I may not have all the answers but taking early legal advice is one way to resolve issues before they escalate.”

Osman has also created a blog page of coronavirus-related commercial property content which he is updating as the situation evolves.

His free commercial property legal clinics are available to book here.