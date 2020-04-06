Herts Advertiser Property

House price prediction: St Albans average to exceed £900,000 by 2030

PUBLISHED: 09:56 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:28 06 April 2020

St Albans house prices have increased by 71.05 per cent over the past decade. Picture: Archant

St Albans house prices have increased by 71.05 per cent over the past decade. Picture: Archant

Archant

Average house prices in St Albans are set to rocket to more than £900,000 by 2030, according to new projections.

The UK areas outside London with the highest increase in property prices between 2010 and 2020. Picture: Cash Lady/Land RegistryThe UK areas outside London with the highest increase in property prices between 2010 and 2020. Picture: Cash Lady/Land Registry

The city’s current average property price is £527,035 - up 71.05 per cent on 2010 (£308,126). This places St Albans in tenth place in a countdown of the UK local authority areas (excluding London) where house prices have increased the most over the past decade.

Herts features three more times in the list, with Watford in third place with 74.75 per cent growth, followed by Broxbourne in sixth (71.71 per cent) and Three Rivers in ninth (71.11 per cent).

The top two areas are both in Essex: Harlow (74.92 per cent) and Southend-on-Sea (74.85 per cent).

Researchers for short-term loans broker, Cash Lady, looked at data from the Land Registry to compare average house prices 10 years ago to those in 2020.

You may also want to watch:

They calculated the percentage change between the two figures and used this to estimate the potential average price in 2030.

The data presented a very different picture at the other end of the scale, with prices in 13 local authorities lower than they were 10 years ago.

Ards and North Down in Northern Ireland had the bleakest forecast: with prices falling by 7.73 per cent from £169,689 to £156,576 over the last decade, the projection is for a fall to £144,476 by 2030.

Aberdeen was second on the ‘lowest rise’ list with a fall of 7.47 per cent, followed by Inverclyde (-5.81 per cent).

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Thank you postie!’ New initiative to recognise St Albans delivery staff during coronavirus pandemic

St Albans residents are being asked to decorate their front door to cheer up postal staff. Arthur (six) and Sydney (three) who attend Bernards Heath School.

Up and coming St Albans actor’s big break on CBBC programme So Awkward

Samuel Small

House price prediction: St Albans average to exceed £900,000 by 2030

St Albans house prices have increased by 71.05 per cent over the past decade. Picture: Archant

St Albans and Harpenden cemeteries shut during COVID-19 emergency

Cemeteries in St Albans and Harpenden have been shut due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: St Albans district council

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Most Read

‘Thank you postie!’ New initiative to recognise St Albans delivery staff during coronavirus pandemic

St Albans residents are being asked to decorate their front door to cheer up postal staff. Arthur (six) and Sydney (three) who attend Bernards Heath School.

Up and coming St Albans actor’s big break on CBBC programme So Awkward

Samuel Small

House price prediction: St Albans average to exceed £900,000 by 2030

St Albans house prices have increased by 71.05 per cent over the past decade. Picture: Archant

St Albans and Harpenden cemeteries shut during COVID-19 emergency

Cemeteries in St Albans and Harpenden have been shut due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: St Albans district council

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Saints definitely coming up as RFU produce ‘fair and balanced’ final league tables

St Albans and Hitchin should renew old rivalries next season after Saints were promoted. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Hertfordshire libraries experience massive spike in online users during lockdown

The number of people using online library services in Hertfordshire has shot up. Picture: Getty Images/Image Source

It’s OK To Say: dealing with the challenges of coronavirus

It's OK To Say: We might be cut off from each other physically at the moment, but don't cut yourself off emotionally. Picture: Claire Spake

Westminster Diary: Adapting to home working during coronavirus crisis

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper is getting used to working from home.
Drive 24