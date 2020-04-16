Herts Advertiser Property

8 St Albans green spaces you need to visit

PUBLISHED: 07:58 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:35 16 April 2020

Jersey Farm Woodland Park covers 55 acres. Picture: Supplied

Jersey Farm Woodland Park covers 55 acres. Picture: Supplied

Archant

Forget the big hitters like Clarence and Verulamium – St Albans has many more green spaces on offer, some of which you may not have heard of.

Toulmin Drive sports ground is flanked by woodland. Picture: Danny LooToulmin Drive sports ground is flanked by woodland. Picture: Danny Loo

Wherever you are in the city there’s sure to be some gorgeous green space close at hand – and with limited entertainment options currently on offer, there’s never been a better time to explore it.

So try venturing a little further on your next walk, run or bike ride and get to know another little piece of our lovely city.

Toulmin Drive offers ample space for all kinds of sport. Picture: Danny LooToulmin Drive offers ample space for all kinds of sport. Picture: Danny Loo

Toulmin Drive

Toulmin Drive is sport central, and there’s ample space to play rugby or football within a very safe distance of others. For dog walkers and adventurous kids, the neighbouring woodland provides hours of entertainment.

Access to Bentsley Spinney from Skys Wood Road, St Albans. Picture: Google Street ViewAccess to Bentsley Spinney from Skys Wood Road, St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

Bentsley Spinney

This little-known patch of woodland is hidden away in the heart of Marshalswick, accessible from The Ridgeway and Skys Wood Road. Popular with dog walkers, the 2.79 acre site feels like a world away from the suburban semis that surround it.

The Wick

The Wick woodland. Picture: SuppliedThe Wick woodland. Picture: Supplied

Flanked by some of St Albans’ most expensive properties, The Wick offers a lovely patch of woodland and an open field ideal for kicking a ball about. Accessible from Sandpit Land and Marshal’s Drive, it’s an attractive spot for a stroll or dog walk among the oak and hornbeam trees.

Highfield Park

Everyone’s heard of Highfield, but did you know just how much the 82-acre site has to offer? As well as new and ancient woodland, meadows and orchards there’s a maze, pond and petanque courts to enjoy. There are many access points, the main one being on Hill End Lane.

Highfield Park is one of St Albans' best-loved green spaces. Picture: SuppliedHighfield Park is one of St Albans' best-loved green spaces. Picture: Supplied

Sopwell Nunnery

You may also want to watch:

These attractive ruins, set back from Cottonmill Lane, are an ideal place for a stroll. The nunnery was founded here in 1140, but was demolished 400 years later when Sir Richard Lee, an adviser to Henry VIII, built a mansion on its foundations. It’s the remains of his former home that we now know as the nunnery.

The ruins of Sopwell Nunnery on Cottonmill Lane, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOOThe ruins of Sopwell Nunnery on Cottonmill Lane, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO

Oaklands College

The winding route from the main college entrance on Hatfield Road to Sandpit Lane is about a mile long, and takes in the main college buildings and many interesting animals, including sheep, cows, horses and alpacas. Expect to see a mix of serious runners and cyclists and slow-moving families en route.

Access to the Oaklands College site from Sandpit Lane. Picture: Google Street ViewAccess to the Oaklands College site from Sandpit Lane. Picture: Google Street View

Jersey Farm Woodland Park

This green space covers 55 acres, with two miles of bridleway and footpaths spanning the site, which connects Marshalswick to Sandridge.

The first of around 10,000 trees were planted here in 1991, after it was stopped from being turned into a floodlit school sports ground by community-minded residents.

Jersey Farm Woodland Park, St Albans. Photo: DANNY LOOJersey Farm Woodland Park, St Albans. Photo: DANNY LOO

Greenwood Park

The fab new play area may be closed, but Chiswell Green’s finest still has an open field on offer, with plenty of space for football and other games. Located off Tippendell Lane, its woodland walks and wildflower meadows also make it a popular spot with dog walkers.

Greenwood Park, Tippendell Lane, St Albans. Picture: Google Street ViewGreenwood Park, Tippendell Lane, St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Property Spotlight: A family home close to outstanding St Albans schools

Oakwood Drive, St Albans. Picture: Collinson Hall

Cyclists find ‘worst example of fly tipping’ in St Albans Lane

There has been in increase in fly tipping as waste and recycling centres have closed amid the coronavrius outbreak. Picture: George Ashworth

Running club founder named Harpenden’s most inspirational woman

Run Redbourn! founder Rachel Mackie, winner of the Harpenden #SHEINSPIRES awards. Picture: Penny Bird

Battles of St Albans memorial tress in full blossom

Sandridge Road, St Albans. Blossom.

Bomb squad safely detonate First World War shell in Harpenden playing field

The bomb safely detonated what was thought to be a First World War shell in Harpenden. Picture: Kim Black-Totham

Most Read

Property Spotlight: A family home close to outstanding St Albans schools

Oakwood Drive, St Albans. Picture: Collinson Hall

Cyclists find ‘worst example of fly tipping’ in St Albans Lane

There has been in increase in fly tipping as waste and recycling centres have closed amid the coronavrius outbreak. Picture: George Ashworth

Running club founder named Harpenden’s most inspirational woman

Run Redbourn! founder Rachel Mackie, winner of the Harpenden #SHEINSPIRES awards. Picture: Penny Bird

Battles of St Albans memorial tress in full blossom

Sandridge Road, St Albans. Blossom.

Bomb squad safely detonate First World War shell in Harpenden playing field

The bomb safely detonated what was thought to be a First World War shell in Harpenden. Picture: Kim Black-Totham

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Harpenden Society presents annual architectural awards

The Harpenden Society presented its annual awards to buidings of architectural merit in the town. Picture: The Harpenden Society

Allinson unsure of what comes next as Saints prepare to vote on season

Ian Allinson has said the National League got it wrong with their decision not to postpone games. Picture: DANNY LOO

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

8 St Albans green spaces you need to visit

Jersey Farm Woodland Park covers 55 acres. Picture: Supplied

Herts Ad Sunday League: Family affair as fathers and sons play in the same side

Stuart Crabtree next to dad Les. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL
Drive 24